Why The Look Of Your Kitchen Feels Cold (And The Soft Fixes That Change Everything)

Sure, your kitchen has a giant island, the coolest new appliances, and tons of cabinet space, but when you walk in for a cup of coffee, does it feel like you actually want to hang out there? In the push to update kitchens with the latest modern gadgets, minimalist finishes, and open concept layouts, it's easy to accidentally edit out the warmth that makes the room the center of a home. The good news is that it's easy to turn things around if your kitchen feels a little cold. For some expert advice on adding some softness, we reached out to designer Cara Woodhouse, who partnered with Monogram to share exclusive home design tips and celebrate her newest book, "It's a Mood: Your home. Your vibe."

The keys to giving an existing kitchen layout an inviting feel, according to Woodhouse, are just a few simple fixes. "Kitchens often feel cold because they rely heavily on hard surfaces like stone, steel, [and] glass. These materials are beautiful, but without contrast, the space can lack warmth," she tells us. "Adding layered lighting, open shelving with personal objects, or even soft seating can bring a feeling of warmth to the most utilitarian space in the home."