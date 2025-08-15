Why The Look Of Your Kitchen Feels Cold (And The Soft Fixes That Change Everything)
Sure, your kitchen has a giant island, the coolest new appliances, and tons of cabinet space, but when you walk in for a cup of coffee, does it feel like you actually want to hang out there? In the push to update kitchens with the latest modern gadgets, minimalist finishes, and open concept layouts, it's easy to accidentally edit out the warmth that makes the room the center of a home. The good news is that it's easy to turn things around if your kitchen feels a little cold. For some expert advice on adding some softness, we reached out to designer Cara Woodhouse, who partnered with Monogram to share exclusive home design tips and celebrate her newest book, "It's a Mood: Your home. Your vibe."
The keys to giving an existing kitchen layout an inviting feel, according to Woodhouse, are just a few simple fixes. "Kitchens often feel cold because they rely heavily on hard surfaces like stone, steel, [and] glass. These materials are beautiful, but without contrast, the space can lack warmth," she tells us. "Adding layered lighting, open shelving with personal objects, or even soft seating can bring a feeling of warmth to the most utilitarian space in the home."
Choose accents that counteract cold finishes
Adding warmth and depth to a kitchen doesn't mean you need to call a contractor and start from scratch. Instead of an overhaul, all you need are a few well-chosen accents to make a big impact. Soft, natural fabrics such as linen curtains and table runners can soften up a lot of sharp edges, and details like baskets and chargers made from natural fibers, like Ina Garten's beloved rattan, can add an unfussy, beachy look (the Barefoot Contessa also uses plenty of cozy lighting). Cool-toned, modern hardware on cabinets can be swapped out for warmer-looking metal finishes such as brass or copper. Wooden cutting boards can also really warm up some counter space, and cabinets can come alive with a cozy paint color.
If you're still choosing the main components of your kitchen, like the refrigerator and stove, however, look for pieces that add some intrigue. There's no need for all the appliances to match; just look for items that can be mixed and matched. Cara Woodhouse says it's important to keep an eye out for details that make the space feel warm and welcoming. "I believe in infusing personality and comfort into the kitchen, and Monogram is a great partner in that small design moments like the soft interior lighting of their fridges or the quiet, intuitive functionality of their ranges all contribute to a more inviting environment," she says.