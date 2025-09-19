Here's Exactly How Often To Clean Your Ice Maker For The Purest Taste

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ice does a lot more than just cool your cocktails and make chilly desserts; its quality also impacts the flavor of your drinks and dishes. Because water tastes different depending on the source, whatever you put in your ice maker affects the flavor and quality of your ice. If you use crisp, clean water like Starbucks, for example, you get equally crisp-tasting ice. Because the cleanliness of your ice maker also affects the taste, regularly cleaning it is one of the many ways you can keep your ice tasting fresh.

Chowhound asked Kris Koch, principal engineer at GE Appliances, exactly how often we should clean our ice makers. He recommends a minimum of every six months, adding that "more frequently is preferred, especially in areas with hard water where scale develops more quickly." A water's hardness refers to the level of its natural mineral content, which impacts its taste. As water passes through your ice maker, these minerals build up in deposits over time, leading to scale. While you can probably get away with a bare minimum cleaning in areas with high-quality tap water, such as New York, you need to do it more frequently in other locales with harder water, such as Texas, Utah, and Kansas. The water reservoir, ice bin, scoop, and scoop holder should also be cleaned weekly.