The Reason Some Water Tastes Better Than Others

Have you ever had a glass of water at a friend's house in a different state or city and noticed their water tasted different than what you're used to? Perhaps it had a milky or salty taste, or perhaps you noticed an odd smell like rotten eggs or mud. The taste of water — yes, there is a taste — depends on a lot of things that happen as water makes its way from its original source and into our homes. And, because how we get our water varies from place to place, your water could taste completely different from that of someone living right next door.

One of the biggest influences on how water tastes is the minerals it picks up from the ground. These minerals not only come from the original source — likely a reservoir, river, well, or spring — but are also picked up as the water travels to our pipes or a bottling facility. As a result, water often has a salty, milky, or bitter taste depending on whether or not there is more sodium, calcium, or magnesium, respectively, in the ground near your water source. It also picks up some elements from your pipes, which can give your water a metallic taste, or, if you get water from a well, you might get a chalky taste from limestone below ground.