16 Bakeries To Add To Your List In San Francisco

San Francisco has a reputation for its steep hills, cable cars, picturesque landmarks, and vibrant food culture. For years the city has been broadcasted as the land of clam chowder bread bowls and Ghirardelli chocolates — but that's far from the entire truth. The numerous neighborhoods are cultural epicenters for the various ethnic groups who have shaped the city's identity and food. This emulsion of cultures has resulted in San Francisco having one of the most diverse bakery scenes in the country.

As a professional pastry chef and previous bakery owner who has explored San Francisco's food scene to its core, I've realized the bakery culture in the city is an understated powerhouse. The Golden City has long been producing some of the country's best spots to hit up when you need a sweet treat. When I opened my Los Angeles bakery in 2019, I researched hundreds of Californian bakeries and chefs for inspiration — the majority of them resided in San Francisco. Bakers and pastry chefs around the city have produced innovative and traditional creations that feature a unique Californian flair you won't find anywhere else.

Though there is a plethora of different bakeries to try throughout the city, these 16 shops are my personal favorites. All of these bakeries exhibit an outstanding level of craftsmanship, hospitality, devotion to San Francisco's culinary landscape, and of course, delicious baked goods. Whether you have a long vacation or only 24 hours in San Francisco, these are the bakeries to add to your list.