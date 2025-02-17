16 Bakeries To Add To Your List In San Francisco
San Francisco has a reputation for its steep hills, cable cars, picturesque landmarks, and vibrant food culture. For years the city has been broadcasted as the land of clam chowder bread bowls and Ghirardelli chocolates — but that's far from the entire truth. The numerous neighborhoods are cultural epicenters for the various ethnic groups who have shaped the city's identity and food. This emulsion of cultures has resulted in San Francisco having one of the most diverse bakery scenes in the country.
As a professional pastry chef and previous bakery owner who has explored San Francisco's food scene to its core, I've realized the bakery culture in the city is an understated powerhouse. The Golden City has long been producing some of the country's best spots to hit up when you need a sweet treat. When I opened my Los Angeles bakery in 2019, I researched hundreds of Californian bakeries and chefs for inspiration — the majority of them resided in San Francisco. Bakers and pastry chefs around the city have produced innovative and traditional creations that feature a unique Californian flair you won't find anywhere else.
Though there is a plethora of different bakeries to try throughout the city, these 16 shops are my personal favorites. All of these bakeries exhibit an outstanding level of craftsmanship, hospitality, devotion to San Francisco's culinary landscape, and of course, delicious baked goods. Whether you have a long vacation or only 24 hours in San Francisco, these are the bakeries to add to your list.
1. b. Patisserie
b. Patisserie is a bustling French pastry shop in Lower Pacific Heights, best known for its artfully crafted viennoiseries, savory tartines, and long lines. Owner and head pastry chef Belinda Leong and her business partner, San Francisco Baking Institute founder Michel Suas, were James Beard finalists for "Outstanding Baker" four years in a row, claiming the title in 2018.
The duo opened the modern patisserie in 2013, and since then, it has been all the rave in The Bay. San Franciscans and visitors from around the country have been queuing up to try Leong's specialty kouign amanns, which are round, butter-laminated pastries encrusted in sugar. Not to be overlooked, the moist chocolate banana bread and custardy French flan tart are some of the best items and are only served on the weekends. People have been lining up at b. Patisserie since it first opened, hoping to score one of Leong's kouign amanns before they sell out, so join the fun and hop in line for one of San Francisco's best pastries.
2. Tartine
Tartine is a well known Bay Area bakery turned international powerhouse. Its humble beginnings started in a small shop on the corner of Guerrero and 18th Street in the Mission District in the early 2000s. Over time, the bakery has expanded into a major chain, with nine locations in California and six in Seoul, South Korea. Owners Elisabeth Pruiett and Chad Robertson opened the bakery with the idea of using organic ingredients while implementing modern baking practices.
Tartine is well-known for its rustic sourdough bread, crispy and sugar-coated morning buns, and perfectly laminated croissants. Don't have a sweet tooth? That's not an issue at Tartine — the bakery has an expansive savory menu with various quiches, salads, soups, and of course, tartines, which are French open-face sandwiches with seasonal toppings. For those who can't make it to San Francisco, Tartine ships its iconic sourdough and multigrain bread nationwide. If you're struggling with homemade sourdough bread, then go try this legendary San Franciscan bakery instead.
3. Devil's Teeth Baking Company
Devil's Teeth Baking Company is a quaint bakery with a laid-back atmosphere in the Outer Sunset and Richmond area. It's popular amongst locals for its buttermilk biscuit breakfast sandwiches featuring fluffy scrambled eggs, thick-cut bacon, and artisanal cheese. The pastries and sweets vary depending on the season, except for the adorable shortbread shark cookies lurking in the display case which are a mainstay. The drink menu is simple with drip coffee, espresso, and an array of hot teas. And, as is fitting for a San Franciscan bakery, there's also tangy, crusty sourdough bread on hand.
Thankfully, the bakery has expanded from its two locations in Sunset and Richmond to a small outpost in the Embarcadero. The bakery shares its new downtown space with Green Apple Books, so you can grab some delectable baked goods while browsing for a good read. Plus, now you won't have to trek across town to the Outer neighborhoods to try Devil's Teeth Baking Company's scrumptious biscuit breakfast sandwiches.
4. Arsicault Bakery
Arsicault has definitely made a name for itself in the last few years, becoming one of San Francisco's most famous and coveted bakeries for croissants in particular. The bakery has two locations and a third in construction, with the original in Inner Richmond, the second in Civic Center, and the new one awaiting its throne outside of Oracle Park.
Arsicault's carefully crafted classic butter croissants turn first-time customers into lifelong regulars. The chocolate almond croissant is a definite top seller, featuring toasted almonds and a chocolate-frangipane filling in a flaky pastry. The ham and cheese croissant, meanwhile, can be recognized by its ooey-gooey cheese that's slightly browned from the heat of the oven. In addition to the croissants, Arsicault has an array of lovely scones like cranberry coconut, red currant, and a seasonal savory option. Plus, the bakery also makes shortbread cookies that will completely melt in your mouth. Whichever croissant, scone, or cookie you decide on, Arsicault and its bakers won't disappoint.
5. Golden Gate Bakery
Golden Gate Bakery is in the heart of San Francisco's esteemed Chinatown. It's renowned for its custardy Hong Kong-style egg tarts, quintessential pink bakery boxes, long lines filled with locals, and most prominently, its mysterious business hours. It's hard to tell when exactly the shop is open and selling its flaky egg tarts and red bean-filled sesame balls, thus making the bakery's famous traditional Chinese pastries even more desirable.
As a solution to the mystery, SF locals started a Facebook page called "Is the Golden Gate Bakery Open Today?" where hungry customers post when they see the bakery open. Typically, the bakery opens around noon and shuts its door when the pastries sell out. It's also known to close on two random days between Monday and Thursday. If the obscure hours of operation fall short or the Facebook page hasn't been updated recently, try calling the bakery and placing an order in advance to avoid disappointment.
6. Yasukochi's Sweet Stop
Located inside a convenience store called Super Mira Market, Yasukochi's Sweet Stop is a cash-only bakery that's been serving its famous coffee crunch cake, eclairs, and mochi for five decades. This Japantown gem was opened by Hatsuye and Hisao, a husband and wife who operated the bakery together for almost 50 years. Since Hatsuye's death in March 2020, their daughters and grandchildren have carried on their legacy and tradition.
Yasukochi's Sweet Stop is notorious for having one of the best coffee crunch cakes in San Francisco. For the uninitiated, a coffee crunch cake is a light sponge cake slathered in coffee whipped cream and topped with crunchy toffee bits. Most days, the coffee crunch cake and other irresistible cakes sell out quickly. Make sure to get to the bakery in the early afternoon to try a slice of the iconic cake — it's definitely worth the trip.
7. Schubert's Bakery
If you're having trouble finding the perfect layered cake around town, look no further than the renowned Schubert's Bakery, a great option to satisfy your sweet tooth. The bakery is known around San Francisco for its old-world style cakes, especially its classic Swedish Princess cake — a traditional sponge cake filled with whipped cream and wrapped in green marzipan — and airy strawberry shortcake. The Inner Richmond relic has been serving high-quality cakes for over a century, founded in 1911 by Oswald R. Schubert, a German immigrant who passed the keys and recipes to his predecessor once he retired. Over its 114-year reign, Schubert's Bakery has been passed down through the hands of many bakers and families.
The current owners and operators, fourth-generation bakers Ralph and Lutz Wenzel, have kept the standard of using traditional old-world techniques and recipes. The bakery's menu is full of classic European cakes like opera, tiramisu, chocolate torte, and black currant mousse. All the creations boast impeccable designs and embellishments, keeping the signature old-world cake decorating alive in the Bay.
8. Liguria Bakery
Every San Francisco native knows about Liguria Bakery. The North Beach mainstay has been on the exact same corner for over 114 years and is here to stay. The bakery produces some of the best Ligurian-style focaccia in the country. Right out of the oven, the focaccia is brushed with olive oil and garnished with rosemary, garlic, tomato sauce, or olives. One of the most sought-after flavors amongst locals is the pesto cheese, which is only served on Saturdays.
As is traditional among Italian bakeries, Liguria Bakery's core business principles are simplicity of ingredients and authenticity of production. When you approach the counter, don't be surprised to hear the workers conversing back and forth in Italian. Liguria Bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday, with a line out the door every morning. Don't be late, because the store closes its doors once the last loaf of focaccia is sold.
9. Craftsman and Wolves
Considering it has not one, but two locations in San Francisco, it would be a shame not to stop by Craftsman and Wolves to try its legendary "Rebel Within" muffin. This delectable treat consists of a cheesy pork sausage muffin with a jammy slow-cooked egg nestled inside. Besides the most-talked-about muffin in the Bay, the menu has loads of other bakery delights to choose from. Try the alluring triple chocolate croissant, which features a cocoa croissant dough piped with dark chocolate and drizzled with ganache — a chocolate lover's dream. The bakery is also known for its "travel cakes," which are flavorsome muffins and loaf cakes that are great for taking on the run.
Pro tip: The Valencia Street location is perfect if you're looking to do a pastry crawl, since the Mission District Craftsman and Wolves location is only a quick four-minute walk from the original Tartine bakery. Grab a tasty Rebel Within muffin before picking up a sourdough loaf of bread from Tartine for the ideal San Francisco bakery adventure.
10. Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
Close your eyes while biting into one of Cinderella Bakery & Cafe's pillowy piroshki — a yeasted Russian meat pie — and you might think you're in a grandma's kitchen. This is one of the oldest and most authentic Russian bakeries in San Francisco's Little Russia neighborhood, serving delicious traditional treats from the Eastern European nation. Cinderella Bakery & Cafe offers mouth-watering pastries, cakes, cookies, and various types of bread.
It's also where most locals around the block grab their birthday cakes. The honey cake is a fan favorite, featuring eight layers of cake flavored with honey and condensed milk. Another one is the classic Napoleon cake with flaky puff pastry, pastry cream, and fresh berries. Both are available in custom sizes or by the slice.
Along with the bakery, there is also a kitchen serving some exceptional Russian delights, like pierogies stuffed with salmon, ground beef, cabbage, or mushrooms. Or, try the blinchiki, a thin, crepe-like Eastern European pancake served with beef, cheese, or even caviar. It's hard to say no to a bowl of borscht soup, too.
11. Florecita Panadería
Tucked away in a cozy alley, Florecita Panadería features all-natural, egg-free Mexican pastries. This Latina-owned spot grew from a pop-up to a storefront and has been baking delicious conchas ever since. The Mexico City native, Ximena Williams, started selling pastries from her home kitchen in April 2023, later graduating to her Mission District location the following year.
Her specialty is conchas, a shell-inspired Mexican sweet bread with a crunchy sugar topping. What differentiates Williams' conchas from the norm are the innovative flavors not typically seen in traditional Mexican bakeries. It'll be tough to decide between options like an aromatic matcha concha and a brightly colored strawberry hibiscus concha. The bakery also has beautifully crafted pan de muerto — a sweet yeasted bread flavored with notes of orange blossoms and cinnamon. The artistry and craftsmanship are completely unmatched at Florecita Panadería. It's definitely worth a visit the next time you're exploring everything the Mission District has to offer.
12. Breadbelly
Breadbelly is a small, airy neighborhood cafe located on Clement Street in Central Richmond. The cafe seats around 20 people and specializes in creating innovative Asian-American pastries, bread, and sandwiches. Owners Clement Hsu, James Wong, and Katherine Campecino-Wong showcase their Asian-American roots while looking ahead to modern Californian flavors. Similar to many restaurants and bakeries in San Francisco, this Richmond District institution started as a pop-up. Before opening its storefront, hungry customers flocked from all over the Bay Area to try Breadbelly's delicious pastries and milk bread.
The most notable is the kaya toast, which features housemade milk bread with coconut-pandan jam, or the anko sticky bun filled with toasted pecans, salted caramel, and Japanese red bean paste. The savory menu is even more delectable. The char siu sandwich — an adaptation from the traditional Cantonese barbecue pork bun — truly showcases the owner's Asian-American roots. The sandwich is slathered in housemade char siu barbecue sauce, with roasted pork, mustard greens, cucumbers, and baby bok choy resting in between two slices of chewy milk bread. Whether or not you have a sweet tooth, you'll be satisfied when you visit Breadbelly.
13. Mariposa Baking Company
Mariposa Baking Company is the definition of a Bay Area success story. The founder, Patti Furey Crane, got the idea of starting the bakery when she was pregnant and was having trouble finding high-quality, gluten-free baked goods — thus, Mariposa Baking Company was born. Kicking off in a shared kitchen in West Berkeley, the bakery grew into an expansive warehouse-style bakeshop in Oakland, eventually finding a second home in San Francisco's Ferry Building Marketplace. Since day one, it has been serving allergen-friendly treats to Bay Area natives and visitors alike.
For people who steer away from milk, eggs, nuts, soy, sesame, and gluten, Mariposa Baking Company is a haven. All products are baked in a dedicated gluten-free kitchen in Oakland. In addition, any surface or equipment in contact with tree nuts, eggs, dairy, or soy is safely sanitized to prevent cross-contamination. Anyone living outside the Bay Area is in luck, because Mariposa Baking Company ships its delicious baked goods nationwide.
14. Eastern Bakery
Eastern Bakery is a historic Chinatown institution and the oldest operating bakery in the neighborhood, dishing out traditional recipes for over 100 years. Established by the Lee family in 1924, it's now run by Orlando Kuan — one of the founders of Golden Gate Bakery — who bought it from the Lees to preserve its legacy. Eastern Bakery's signature treats are the lotus mooncakes (filled Chinese sweet cakes), coffee crunch cake, and smackle (a Chinese savory pinwheel cookie traditionally called ngo yi or cow ear cookies).
The bakery's egg tarts are exceptionally appetizing as well, as Kuan has made sure to explicitly use the century-old egg tart recipe his predecessors created. In comparison to Golden Gate Bakery down the street, Eastern's egg custard has a creamier taste with a heavier tart dough, whereas Golden Gate has a sweeter egg custard in a flaky tartlet. To pay some respect to Chinatown's heritage and food scene, it's best to try both bakeries. The four-minute walk makes it easy to compare and contrast these San Franciscan legends.
15. Jina Bakes
When shopping in the Japantown mall, it's an absolute must to stop by Jina Bakes. This avant-garde bakery was created by Le Cordon Bleu graduate Jina Kim, and features Korean-inspired pastries, desserts, and coffee. To make things even easier for planners, Jina Bakes also has a helpful baking schedule on its website where you can check out which coffee, pastries, and cream puffs are available that day.
Croissant fanatics will be in awe of the innovative flavors at the bakeshop. The kalbijjim croissant is a real showstopper and consists of a savory viennoiserie with a Korean braised short rib filling that'll inspire tears of joy. However, it's no competitor to the injeolmi croissant, which has a chewy Korean rice cake center dusted in roasted soybean powder, or the roti croissant with a crunchy cookie crust. In addition to the creative croissants, the matcha, black sesame, or hojicha-filled cream puffs can't be missed.
16. Maison Nico
Michelin-starred chef Nicolas Delaroque leads the charge in this modern French cafe. Maison Nico features beautifully crafted pâtisseries, viennoiseries, pâté en croûte, and other traditional French delights. If you want to be transported to Paris, go to Maison Nico. The cafe is a grocer, bakery, cafe, and epicenter for French cuisine and craftsmanship all in one.
The North Beach establishment is known for its buttery viennoiseries and its mouthwatering pâté en croûte. Delaroque was a finalist in Lyon at France's pâté en croûte championship, a global competition where chefs gather and try to gain the title of Champion du Monde de Pâté-Croûte of the Year. Chef Delaroque's pâté en croûte is expressive of his immense skill, dedication, and expertise in French cuisine. Taste the work of art either at the Maison Nico storefront or through the exciting quarterly subscription pâté box. You'll get a selection of treats like pâté en croûte, pâté terrine, and more.