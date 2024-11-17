What To Eat With 24 Hours In Paris

There are so many possibilities for snacking in Paris, so it's a shame that for most French adults, snacking is considered a bit taboo. Still, you're only here for a day, so take advantage of it! Paris is home to some must-try desserts, and just about any boulangerie will have delicious pastries on offer. Classics include the éclair, pain au chocolat (croissant-like pastry with chocolate in the center), and pain au lait (brioche-like bread in the shape of a small baguette). You're also likely to find fruit and custard tarts and specialties like Paris-Brest, opéras, mille-feuilles (the equivalent of a Napoleon), and more.

Some Parisian bakeries date back centuries, and have been making their specialties for nearly as long. For instance, the oldest bakery in Paris, Stohrer, dates to 1731 and is where the rum baba (a cake soaked in rum) was invented. You can still try one there, or sample some of the bakery's many other mouthwatering treats. Not far from there, in the historic Marais district, is the main Paris branch of candy and sweet shop Méert. Founded in the 17th century, Méert is known for its thin waffle cookies that encase a small layer of vanilla cream. They also sell caramels in several flavors. Be sure to taste a square of chocolate caramel for a stunning, flavorful experience like no other.

If you're longing to taste another iconic French treat, you can find stands and shops throughout the city selling macarons made by Ladurée, probably the pastry's most famous purveyor. The company's main shop on the Champs-Elysées is the prettiest place on the entire legendary avenue, and it's hard to resist sitting down there and having some tea with your macarons.