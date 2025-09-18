The Old School Peach Dessert You Don't Really See Anymore

Culinary trends, like a lot of things, come in and out of fashion. For every classic kitchen design element that may never go out of style, there are plenty more questionable vintage decor choices that we're happy to leave in the past. Actual foodstuffs ebb and flow, too. Classics, such as yesterday's happy hour cocktail meatballs, frequently experience periods of dormancy before they're popularized once more. Peach Melba has also largely faded from dessert menus, and even home kitchens, for all but the most committed stone fruit devotees.

Peaches and raspberry sauce served over vanilla ice cream has been known as peach Melba since the late 1800s. Similar to the origin of pavlova, this dessert is also named for an artist of its time: Peach Melba was knighted by the erstwhile "King of Chefs" Auguste Escoffier after the Australian soprano Nellie Melba. Escoffier is said to have served the deceptively simple dish to Melba at London's Savoy hotel. Inspired by the set design from her concurrent opera, Escoffier presented the real Melba with his own Melba atop a swan sculpted in ice. The basic elements are still easy enough to recreate at home, with or without the chisel.