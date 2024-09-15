Be Careful How You Store One Specific Type Of Peanut Butter

If you grew up with jars of Jif or Skippy in the pantry, you probably think that peanut butter is safe to store there. And while that's true for some store-bought brands, natural peanut butter is a different story. Unlike the processed varieties, natural peanut butter is made with just peanuts and a bit of salt — without the added stabilizers that keep it form separating. Regular jars of peanut butter lasts in the pantry because of those stabilizers. It can remain fresh for months there, even opened. But natural peanut butter needs special attention. Stored improperly, the natural oils can cause it to go bad.

Whichever brand of peanut butter you buy, knowing whether its processed or natural is the first step in knowing how to store it. Unopened, natural peanut butter can last several months in the pantry or 12 months in the refrigerator. Once opened, it should be stored in the fridge, where it will remain good for about three to four months. If you do store the opened jar in the pantry, note that it will only last about a month — even less if your pantry is warm — before spoiling. Additionally, natural peanut butter is at a higher risk for mold when kept in the pantry, even within that month. For both safety and preserving taste, it's best to keep your natural peanut butter in the refrigerator once opened.

