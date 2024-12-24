Should You Be Storing Your Peanut Butter Upside Down?

Peanut butter is a staple of sandwiches and an ingredient that can transform dishes like chicken satay and homemade pad thai. It's also pretty healthy and comes packed with protein, fiber, and nutrients like magnesium, selenium, and iron. However, even the best brands of natural peanut butter are prone to separation when they're being stored, which means a lot of stirring for you. Now, you can use a hand mixer to stir peanut butter and make things a little easier, but this still takes time and elbow grease. To solve this problem, some folks swear by storing natural peanut butter upside down. But does that really work?

The reasoning behind storing peanut butter upside down is that you won't have a ton of oil sitting on top when you open the jar, saving you the hassle of spending time stirring it. This is because, when stored upside down, the oil is distributed towards the bottom of the jar (which is facing up). So when you flip it right-side around to open the jar, the oil is supposed to be reincorporated into the solids naturally.

However, according to the team at Serious Eats, who tested this method for two weeks, the peanut butter became even more separated than when stored upright. That said, this test was conducted on an unopened jar. After a bit of research, we found that for some people, opening the jar and stirring it initially before storing it upside down seems to be the key to making this method work. Even so, while storing your peanut butter upside down can cut down on stirring and make things less messy, there is another step that will help: refrigeration.