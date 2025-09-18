The Seafood Delicacy You Should Skip The Next Time You Visit A Buffet

Going to an all-you-can-eat buffet seems like a genius way to access heaps of dishes that you might otherwise not make for yourself –- at least not on a regular basis. Among those trays of food you'll find something for just about any appetite, but that doesn't mean you should take just any old dish from the buffet array. And according to an expert in the field of food safety, you might be better off leaving those succulent-looking crab legs right where you found them.

Campbell Mitchell is the founder of Quest4Food, a food quality and safety consulting company. Recently, he spoke with Chowhound regarding any hang-ups he might have with buffet options, and he said to watch out for seafood as "[it] is a high-risk category due to how quickly it can spoil." Getting more specific regarding crab legs, he stated that "crab legs may be safe if they're chilled on ice, replenished frequently, and served with proper utensils," but noted that it can be hard to know for absolute certainty that this is the case.

The issue of freshness can be a concern at some buffets, and may be one of the secrets that your buffet doesn't want you to know. But if you know what to look for –- "clean tongs, visible ice beds, and vibrant color," per Mitchell –- then you can crack those crab legs as you please. Otherwise, just save the craving for the next time you steam crab legs at home.