Improve The Taste Of Cheap Beer With A Bar Staple You Already Have

There is a certain charm inherent to inexpensive beer. Often purchased in large cases for sharing at parties or simply to keep in your fridge for the occasional cold one craving, cheap beer is a drink for the people. After all, commercial beers are a staple for a reason. Unlike craft beers, which are sold on their intricate, layered flavor profiles, commercial beers, such as Miller Light or Bud Light, offer up a simpler, yet still refreshing taste. But, sometimes, that budget brew simply doesn't hit the spot. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to perk up your beer.

Take, for example, the tangy, tomato-y (or Clamato-y) michelada, or the sweet, grapefruit-flavored paloma radler. There are, of course, even simpler methods of zinging up your beer. We talked with Kyle Harder, the founder and CEO of See the Elephant amaro, to get his takes on adding punch to your next brew. According to Harder, his "favorite way to enhance the flavor of popular price beer, such as Miller High Life, would be to add amaro."

Amaro is an Italian liqueur often infused with herbs and flavorings that's defined by its complex, bitter taste (amaro means bitter in Italian). You can drink amaro on its own, or add it to cocktails. Adding a bitter, herbaceous liqueur to your basic beer can help make it more of a tasting experience. According to Harder, his brand "See the Elephant is more on the sweet side, with a nice, nostalgic bubble gum flavor." Harder continued, noting that its sweet, familiar flavor "works well in an American lager." But this is just a start. There are many directions you can take when adding amaro to beer.