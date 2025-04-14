How To Turn Beer Into A Laidback Summer Cocktail

Beer, that refreshing poolside libation, has a history that likely goes back further than you think: The fermented suds have been quenching thirsts for a cool 13,000 years. Despite coming in many shades of flavor and varying degrees of strength, beer isn't a super common cocktail ingredient. Aside from micheladas, shandys, and beer-dunked margaritas, there aren't too many other popular brew-infused cocktails. Although beer is most frequently consumed directly from a can or bottle, it's diverse enough to mingle with a variety of spirits and mixers, so why aren't we thinking beyond the basics? Why settle for the same old beer cocktails when there's so much behind-the-bar goodness to be explored? Enter Spaghett — the no-fuss, no-frills, summer-ready beer cocktail that's as easy to make as it is to sip.

Despite its name, spaghett has nothing to do with pasta. Made with a quarter-sipped Miller High Life topped with Aperol and lemon juice, Spaghett was developed by cheeky Maryland-based bartender Reed Cahill at Baltimore's Wet City Brewery. Naming it after Spagett, a zany, spaghetti-eating character from Adult Swim's alternative sketch comedy show "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!," Cahill designed the cocktail as a populist iteration of an Aperol spritz. Instead of using champagne as a mixer, however, Spaghett is made with the champagne of beers — Miller High Life. Despite its downmarket roots, the drink is surprisingly refreshing, flaunting notes of citrusy brightness with approachable but presently bitter undercurrents accented by the familiar bite of a classic domestic beer. To make it, all you have to do is take a 2-ounce glug of Miller High Life and replace the empty space with Aperol and freshly squeezed lemon juice.