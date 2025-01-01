Cynar: The Complex Vegetable Amaro Your Bar Cart Needs ASAP

Artichokes are delicious in many forms: stuffed with breadcrumbs and cheese, steamed and dipped in garlic butter, and soaked in olive oil and chile peppers — but as the main ingredient in liqueur? You might be surprised to discover that there is a liqueur made from this spiky vegetable. It's called Cynar (pronounced chee-nar), and it's an example of an Italian amaro. You might recognize the term "amaro" as referring to a specific kind of alcohol that is usually bitter or bittersweet and syrupy in texture. Many amari are consumed as aperitivi (pre-dinner appetite stimulants) or digestivi (after-dinner digestives). One of the most popular kinds of amaro is Aperol, that bright orangey-pink liqueur that Italian tourists love to have in a refreshing spritz. So if you're a fan of Aperol or any other kind of amaro, it might be worth it to add Cynar to your bar cart.

Does Cynar really taste like artichokes? No. But it does add a complex, bitter, and vegetal component to cocktails — and bartenders are fond of Cynar when experimenting with creating new drinks. It's kind of different and sophisticated — and the bottle looks fantastic on the shelf. Be that friend who whips up something truly interesting and special. Read on for some tasty recipes as well as a comprehensive guide to this unusual liqueur that just might become your favorite ingredient.