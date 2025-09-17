The Genius (But Odd) Way Ina Garten Cuts Her Bagels

Whether you love your breakfast sandwich loaded with candied bacon, old-school New York-style lox and cream cheese, or you keep it simple with egg and cheese, it's hard to beat a fresh bagel as your morning sandwich canvas. Food Network icon, chef, and cookbook author Ina Garten recently shared a surprising tip on how she elevates the taste of her bagel-based breakfast sandwiches, and it has nothing to do with how she chooses to fill them. To really highlight the fillings of bagel sandwiches, Garten cuts her bagels into thirds instead of cutting them in half.

Garten simply says, "I think it tastes better," in the TikTok video where she shares her bagel slicing tip, and what she's saying makes sense. When you're cutting down on the amount of bread in your bagel sandwich, you're getting the chance to taste more of the cream cheese, sausage, or whatever else you decide you're going to stuff inside your breakfast sandwich. While you could certainly create a club sandwich-style bagel with this method, you don't have to. In the video, Garten slices two bagels this way, allowing her to make a total of six sandwiches.