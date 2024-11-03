For Flavorful Salmon Sandwiches, Ina Garten Reaches For A Fan-Favorite Dip
Classic deli sandwiches stacked with cold cuts and provolone are tried-and-true portable provisions that need no fixing. However, not every sandwich has to be made with sliced deli meats. Salmon sandwiches, for example, are rich, buttery seafood delicacies that are as satiating as they are satisfying. Although they're not as common as their quick-to-make counterparts, salmon sandwiches are worth putting together, especially if you prepare them like Ina Garten. In an episode of her long-running Food Network series "Barefoot Contessa," Garten zhuzhes up her salmon sandwich with a heaping spread of guacamole (via YouTube).
Although guacamole may not be the first dip that comes to mind when brainstorming salmon sandwich condiments, the two work together like a seaside breeze on a sunny afternoon. The plush, creamy richness of guacamole bolsters the fatty quality of salmon, culminating in a full-bodied and luxurious mouthfeel. The natural and added oil in guacamole is not only texturally indulgent, but it's functional to boot, keeping your salmon moist while providing a point of contrast to the crusty bread holding it all together. With its multi-dimensional flavor profile boasting zesty, spicy, and bright notes all packaged in one punch, guacamole enhances the mild-mannered and quietly sweet taste of salmon.
Plus, guacamole-smothered salmon sandwiches are an easy-to-make meal that doesn't require a full read-through of the ultimate salmon guide. Simply mash up your favorite guacamole recipe, bake a salmon filet, and combine the two complementary ingredients with two slices of your favorite bread.
Jazzing up guacamole salmon sandwiches
Ina Garten's flavor-forward, salmon-sandwich-ready guacamole is a generous combination of Haas avocados, scallions, red onions, jalapeños, garlic, lime juice, and a dash of salt and pepper to tie the dip together. Before diving in, she toasts the bread for a crunchy bite and stacks the guacamole-topped seafood sandwich with bacon and a fistful of peppery arugula for a trim of umami-blasted protein and garden-fresh goodness. While Garten's recipe is indisputably delicious, there are other ways to spice up a guac-topped salmon sandwich.
To infuse the salmon with added layers of flavor, try glazing the fish with a four-ingredient garlic honey sauce that will bring out the savory, spicy, seafood flavors of the sandwich with a gentle touch of allium-tinted sweetness that's subtle but surprisingly transformative. Although the guacamole might already be dotted with spicy red onions, a batch of pickled reds can bring a tart taste to the lush richness of the sandwich. While guacamole is sometimes used as a cheese substitute on sandwiches and burgers, a cascade of crumbly cotija or zesty feta can add a salty, savory, dairy-forward deliciousness to this sky-high stack of salmon and guac.
To eat like a true Barefoot Contessa, follow up this Garten-approved sandwich with one of her absolute best desserts. Happy eating!