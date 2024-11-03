For Flavorful Salmon Sandwiches, Ina Garten Reaches For A Fan-Favorite Dip

Classic deli sandwiches stacked with cold cuts and provolone are tried-and-true portable provisions that need no fixing. However, not every sandwich has to be made with sliced deli meats. Salmon sandwiches, for example, are rich, buttery seafood delicacies that are as satiating as they are satisfying. Although they're not as common as their quick-to-make counterparts, salmon sandwiches are worth putting together, especially if you prepare them like Ina Garten. In an episode of her long-running Food Network series "Barefoot Contessa," Garten zhuzhes up her salmon sandwich with a heaping spread of guacamole (via YouTube).

Although guacamole may not be the first dip that comes to mind when brainstorming salmon sandwich condiments, the two work together like a seaside breeze on a sunny afternoon. The plush, creamy richness of guacamole bolsters the fatty quality of salmon, culminating in a full-bodied and luxurious mouthfeel. The natural and added oil in guacamole is not only texturally indulgent, but it's functional to boot, keeping your salmon moist while providing a point of contrast to the crusty bread holding it all together. With its multi-dimensional flavor profile boasting zesty, spicy, and bright notes all packaged in one punch, guacamole enhances the mild-mannered and quietly sweet taste of salmon.

Plus, guacamole-smothered salmon sandwiches are an easy-to-make meal that doesn't require a full read-through of the ultimate salmon guide. Simply mash up your favorite guacamole recipe, bake a salmon filet, and combine the two complementary ingredients with two slices of your favorite bread.