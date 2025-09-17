Before You Cook With IPA Beer, Make Sure You Know This

Cooking with beer is a bit of an art form; there's a lot of complex flavors at play, so a small mistake can completely change your recipe's results. Thankfully, there's no shortage of pro-tips on cooking with beer, even for trickier brews like India Pale Ales, which are known for their bitterness. So it pays to know a few things before working with an IPA — or, according to Peter Engelhardt, executive chef at Founders Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids, Michigan, it's all about avoiding one major mistake.

In an exclusive chat with Chowhound, Engelhardt advised against making reductions with the brew. "The trick is to avoid reducing them, as that can intensify the bitterness of the beer. While we love this flavor profile in the beer itself, sometimes it can be a bit overpowering when reduced into a sauce, for example," he explained.

Engelhardt shared that he prefers to braise or slow roast whenever he cooks with IPAs, both of which minimize any reduction of the beer. The hops, which create those bitter flavors in the beer, can help cut the richness of fatty meat cuts, so braising pork shoulders or briskets in IPAs can help balance out the flavor profile. He's also seen success with poaching seafood, so feel free to break out the steamer and experiment with shrimp, trout, and other hearty fish.