Beer Is The Bubbly Ingredient Your Chili Is Begging For
If you're looking to add a malty X factor to the taste of your chili, consider cooking with beer. The sugars from the alcohol and bitterness from the hops will add an extra layer of flavor that can be generally described as deliciously earthy, although the exact qualities vary depending on the type of beer you use. If you're serving chili to kids or non-drinkers, there's no need to worry: The alcohol in the beer will cook off pretty quickly with the heat of your stove (just as it does when you cook with wine), so it won't be present when you serve it.
Beer can be worked into more or less any type of chili recipe — it'll work well with a classic version with lots of beef, tomatoes, and beans; lighter, tangy chilis made with turkey or chicken and tomatillos; or less-traditional creations like an Oktoberfest chili with sausage and sauerkraut. There's no need to be too restrained: A lot of recipes suggest a 12-ounce bottle, but there's no need to get out a measuring cup, as chili tends to have enough flavors that an extra ounce or two won't destabilize the recipe (just don't do anything obviously excessive, like adding a whole six-pack). As for timing, you'll want to add it at the point in the recipe when other liquids like water or stock are added, which is also often the point when beans and tomatoes are added.
What kinds of beer to consider
So, a bottle of beer goes well in chili, but what kind should you use? The good news is that it's flexible. Some recipes don't specify a kind of beer, implying that any standard beer, like Budweiser or Modelo, is fine. But it might be worth going beyond whatever's in the fridge. For example, some cooks swear by dark beers, like porters or stouts, as they add more velvety richness — especially those with chocolatey notes, since chocolate is another great addition to chili. (They're often recommended as an addition to other beefy stew recipes for this reason.) But dark beer isn't mandatory — a red ale can bring a nice sweet maltiness, while an India pale ale can add a bitterness that merges well with the chiles and other spices.
However, you may want to shy away from intensely bitter beers, as they might be a little too pungent and overpowering. You may also want to stick to milder beers if you're cooking a lighter chili, like a chicken- or turkey-based one (pictured above). Pale ale or lager, including Mexican varieties like Corona, add crisp notes without imposing the heavy caramel vibe of a stout.
While most beer varieties work in chili, be careful with more nontraditional varieties, like fruit-flavored beers or sours, as they may add clashing flavors. Of course, some of these beers may still work fine, but be aware that you're veering into more experimental territory and results may vary.