Beer Is The Bubbly Ingredient Your Chili Is Begging For

If you're looking to add a malty X factor to the taste of your chili, consider cooking with beer. The sugars from the alcohol and bitterness from the hops will add an extra layer of flavor that can be generally described as deliciously earthy, although the exact qualities vary depending on the type of beer you use. If you're serving chili to kids or non-drinkers, there's no need to worry: The alcohol in the beer will cook off pretty quickly with the heat of your stove (just as it does when you cook with wine), so it won't be present when you serve it.

Beer can be worked into more or less any type of chili recipe — it'll work well with a classic version with lots of beef, tomatoes, and beans; lighter, tangy chilis made with turkey or chicken and tomatillos; or less-traditional creations like an Oktoberfest chili with sausage and sauerkraut. There's no need to be too restrained: A lot of recipes suggest a 12-ounce bottle, but there's no need to get out a measuring cup, as chili tends to have enough flavors that an extra ounce or two won't destabilize the recipe (just don't do anything obviously excessive, like adding a whole six-pack). As for timing, you'll want to add it at the point in the recipe when other liquids like water or stock are added, which is also often the point when beans and tomatoes are added.