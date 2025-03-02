What's The Best Brew To Use For Homemade Beer Cheese?

Start with ⅓ cup of beer for every 2 cups of cheese, and you can increase the amount depending on the consistency and flavor. If you want the beer to stand out, use a hoppy, strong beer, such as an IPA.If you plan on enhancing the dip with other ingredients and want the beer to be more of an undertone, use something light, like a pilsner or lager; this is probably the best option if you're not sure how everyone in the group feels about beer. Some suggest good lighter options like Modelo, Miller Lite, and Bud Light. Extra dark beer, such as a stout, will still work, but it will alter the cheese dip's color. Its color would normally come from the cheese and be pale yellow or orange, but the stout could cause it to turn brown.

Add other savory or spicy ingredients that pair well with the beer to bring out that beer flavor. Worcestershire and Dijon are savory and acidic options, respectively, while spices like smoked paprika will give the dip a kick. To help the cheese and beer combine smoothly, make the dip's base with butter, flour, and milk. Then, whisk in the cheese and beer until both are fully combined into the sauce. If you like what you taste, it doesn't have to stay a dip — you can also try adding it in your mac and cheese.