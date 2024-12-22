What You Should Know Before Cooking With India Pale Ale

In the kitchen, you can cook with beer in much the same way you'd cook with wine, albeit with different flavors. Compared to fruitier wines, beer is typically earthier and, in general, slightly bitter, which makes it a great choice for sweet desserts and savory meat dishes alike. You might think that choosing a stronger beer, like an IPA with its intensely hoppy flavor and average of 7% to 10% ABV (which is high for beer), would give you even stronger flavors. You would be correct — perhaps too correct.

Consider that IPAs are extremely bitter beers, and cooking with them can make them even more bitter if they're reduced during cooking. In this context, "reducing" means adding a liquid to a recipe and then boiling away some of the water so that the other ingredients remain and the flavor is intensified. Imagine drinking an IPA straight from the glass, and then imagine that concentrated bitterness if most of the water was gone: It's strong enough that lots of people swear off cooking with IPAs entirely, preferring to use lighter beers like lagers, whose flavors benefit from reducing. That said, if you insist on trying, there are strategies to finesse that intense taste into the dish you're cooking.