Why Walmart's Great Value Orange Juice Is One Of The Worst Glasses We've Ever Poured

Great Value, one of Walmart's private store brands, gets a lot of things very, very right. As a cheaper alternative to the big name brand products, there's a Great Value version of just about everything lining Walmart aisles — from pantry staples and produce to household items and frozen goods. And the brand has its fans — the line is Walmart's best seller (and discreetly features products from many big name brands you know, just sold under the Walmart label and at its prices).

But they can't all be wins; unfortunately, Great Value's orange juice leaves a lot to be desired, actually placing squarely on our list of Great Value items to avoid — an unfortunate list to be on. While taste tests are always inherently subjective, we consider Great Value's OJ to be one of the worst grocery store orange juice options due to a multitude of reasons we just couldn't get over.

You might think OJ is OJ, and how bad can even a cheaper brand really be? But unfortunately, the answer is, pretty bad! Great Value's orange juice, sold both in refrigerated cartons and shelf-stable bottles, tasted flat and stale to our reviewer. In addition to lackluster flavor — which we normally expect to be fresh, bright, and juicy — the OJ's mouthfeel was off; especially the shelf-stable version, which tasted unpleasantly thick.