The Additional Fruit You Should Add To Improve The Flavor Of Banana Bread

Banana bread is one of those ubiquitous bakes that everyone seems to love and never get sick of (even after baking it prolifically during the pandemic lockdowns). This treat's popularity is especially fascinating, given its humble beginnings — it was originally devised during the Great Depression as a way to use up bananas before they went rotten, coinciding with the availability of baking powder and baking soda to the public.

Obviously any dish this well-loved and long-standing is going to be subjected to a certain amount of reinvention, with walnuts, chocolate, and peanut butter being just some of the ingredients that have been added to banana bread recipes over the years. However something you may've never thought to include in your own version of the treat, that actually works extremely well (and is probably sitting on your counter at this very moment) — is the humble orange. This sweet, slightly sharp citrus will imbue your banana bread with an extra level of fruity flavor, without overpowering or detracting from its namesake. You still want your banana bread to taste like banana, after all. Not only that, it will increase both the moisture and tenderness of the dish. It can even help it to rise, should your recipe call for baking soda (which needs an acid, like that found in orange juice, to activate it). Orange will also complement other add-ins, like chocolate.

