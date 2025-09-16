Eat Like The King At This Florida Restaurant Where Elvis Dined On Hot Dogs

There's nobody who can do it like the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis Presley had a prolific and iconic career, the likes of which we've never seen before or since. But we can definitely eat like him. Presley left us a very well-documented snapshot of his food preferences, including his favorite eateries and meals. We know his go-to coffee order, his favorite cake, and, of course, his love for fatty, salty, Southern comfort foods.

One of Presley's favorite places to eat was the Coney Island Drive-Inn in Brooksville, Florida, where he stopped in for a hot dog during the early days of his career. The family-owned restaurant, an unassuming joint filled to the brim with kooky, retro memorabilia, is part hot spot and part community landmark. It has been serving its famous footlong hot dogs in more or less the same fashion since 1960. That means you can stop in and dine on the exact same meal Elvis reportedly had when his schedule took him to Florida in 1961 to shoot the film "Follow That Dream:" a footlong hot dog with chili, onion, and mustard.