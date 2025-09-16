Eat Like The King At This Florida Restaurant Where Elvis Dined On Hot Dogs
There's nobody who can do it like the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis Presley had a prolific and iconic career, the likes of which we've never seen before or since. But we can definitely eat like him. Presley left us a very well-documented snapshot of his food preferences, including his favorite eateries and meals. We know his go-to coffee order, his favorite cake, and, of course, his love for fatty, salty, Southern comfort foods.
One of Presley's favorite places to eat was the Coney Island Drive-Inn in Brooksville, Florida, where he stopped in for a hot dog during the early days of his career. The family-owned restaurant, an unassuming joint filled to the brim with kooky, retro memorabilia, is part hot spot and part community landmark. It has been serving its famous footlong hot dogs in more or less the same fashion since 1960. That means you can stop in and dine on the exact same meal Elvis reportedly had when his schedule took him to Florida in 1961 to shoot the film "Follow That Dream:" a footlong hot dog with chili, onion, and mustard.
Elvis Presley's love for comfort classics is well-documented
Much about Elvis Presley — the man and the brand — changed over the years. His sound went through many distinctive phases, his looks and appearance certainly changed, and even the way he decorated his house and the cars he drove shifted. But he was famously loyal to food. Elvis kept longtime cooks on staff at Graceland, who became more like family members than hired help. They ensured a steady stream of his favorite snacks, such as banana pudding or grilled peanut butter and banana sandwiches.
When his career took him away from home, he sought out similar comfort foods along the road, leaving a cross-country trail of restaurants boasting membership in the club of "eateries that served the King." It's unclear how or why Elvis Presley stumbled upon the Coney Island Drive-Inn, but he clearly liked it. He came back again that same year of 1961. There are six locations in Florida today, but we suggest hitting up the original in Brooksville and ordering a dog the way the King had it. You can even sit at his table for a literal taste of rock and roll history.