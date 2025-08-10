Elvis Presley's Favorite Cake Didn't Skimp On The Ingredients

The classic pound cake recipe got its name from the proportions of its ingredients: a pound each of butter, sugar, flour, and eggs. While there's still plenty of butter and sugar to be found in the recipe favored by Elvis, the richness factor is upped with the addition of a cup of heavy cream. Made for him throughout his life by his longtime friend Janelle McComb, the dense cake also contained seven eggs, an ingredient that would contribute even more decadent goodness thanks to the golden egg yolks. Why did Elvis go so big and bold with his dining? According to what his faithful household cook Mary Jenkins Langston shared with the New York Times, "he said the only thing in life he got any enjoyment out of was eating."

And eat he did. Elvis is still the name that comes to mind if you mention a fried peanut butter and banana sandwich anywhere around the world. McComb would bake two batches of her famous "Taking Care of Elvis" pound cake and bring them to Graceland every Christmas. Naturally, it was said that he could eat an entire loaf all on his own. Perhaps you can play your part in keeping the Elvis spirit alive by baking your own favorite pound cake recipe, sharing it with some friends, and spinning some Elvis records.