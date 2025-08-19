Meet Elvis Presley's Longtime Cook, Mary Jenkins Langston

It's hard to name a star more widely known than Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll himself. Over the course of his prolific, larger-than-life career, no matter the changes to his sound, his iconic looks, or the chapters of his fame, one thing remained steady: the style of food he ate, prepared for him at Graceland by his longtime cook, Mary Jenkins Langston.

Langston, who prepped daily meals for Elvis and his family, was the chef behind the iconic meals we associate with Presley, including his favorite Southern comfort classics, and, of course, those fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Many a Memphis establishment and even the Graceland tours today give nods to his favorite foods on their menus, but it was Langston who made the originals for Presley in his gold and avocado green, wood-paneled kitchen.

The details we know about her own upbringing are few and far between. Little of her own family survives, but we do know she had a penchant for preparing the style of down-home cooking Presley had grown up on during his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi, and craved even as his stardom grew. Langston, too, was born in Mississippi, and it was her knowledge of soul food cooking that led the Presleys to promote her from Graceland maid to cook, a role which she'd hold up until 1989, still cooking for the remaining family at Graceland long after Presley's death.