Elvis Presley's Coffee Order Wasn't Very Odd, But The Way He Drank His Java Was

Elvis Presley's way of drinking coffee from the handle side wasn't merely a tendency born of quirkiness or random preference, as it turns out. Priscilla Presley told WGN9 Morning News that this is actually a habit which began in childhood; his mother used to give him his own fork and knife to use at gatherings and at friends' houses for meals. When talking about his other aversions, Priscilla opened up about the fact that Elvis also avoided using silverware when he was eating out — which might explain Elvis' preference for sandwiches. He wasn't any likelier to use forks or knives in the safety of other people's homes as he got older either – the star carried his own set with him.

This behavior comes down to a generalized fear and compulsory avoidance of germs, including bacteria and parasites. Elvis purportedly aimed to reduce how much he used anything that other peoples' mouths would have touched. This came from his personal fear of becoming sick or contracting germs from someone who had previously used his glasses, mugs, or silverware.

Germophobia can develop in young children for a number of reasons, like as a result of anxiety. Though with all the speculation about his dating habits and behavior on tour, some fans wonder how germaphobic he could've truly been.