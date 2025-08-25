Elvis Presley's Coffee Order Wasn't Very Odd, But The Way He Drank His Java Was
Elvis Presley was most revered for his many contributions to the music industry, but he had many little-known quirks that only die-hard fans know. For example, he was an avid coffee drinker who preferred to sip his coffee a certain way. And we don't mean how many creams and sugars he used — true, Elvis enjoyed a sweet, creamy cup of joe, aligning with the vast majority of American coffee drinkers. He also drank his coffee with half and half and Sweet 'n' Low, and not in a conservative quantity either — aligning with his indulgent preferences for various Southern comfort foods.
Besides how much cream or sugar he preferred, he also had an unusual way of drinking his coffee. His ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, revealed on "The Jonathan Ross Show" that the rock and roll star would drink his coffee from the handle side of the mug. As it turns out, the King of Rock and Roll had germophobia. This condition can often develop under high duress or continuous stress; for Elvis, she said, the fear of germs began when he was very young.
Elvis had germaphobic tendencies, and it extended to his coffee-drinking habits
Elvis Presley's way of drinking coffee from the handle side wasn't merely a tendency born of quirkiness or random preference, as it turns out. Priscilla Presley told WGN9 Morning News that this is actually a habit which began in childhood; his mother used to give him his own fork and knife to use at gatherings and at friends' houses for meals. When talking about his other aversions, Priscilla opened up about the fact that Elvis also avoided using silverware when he was eating out — which might explain Elvis' preference for sandwiches. He wasn't any likelier to use forks or knives in the safety of other people's homes as he got older either – the star carried his own set with him.
This behavior comes down to a generalized fear and compulsory avoidance of germs, including bacteria and parasites. Elvis purportedly aimed to reduce how much he used anything that other peoples' mouths would have touched. This came from his personal fear of becoming sick or contracting germs from someone who had previously used his glasses, mugs, or silverware.
Germophobia can develop in young children for a number of reasons, like as a result of anxiety. Though with all the speculation about his dating habits and behavior on tour, some fans wonder how germaphobic he could've truly been.