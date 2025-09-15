Are Squash And Tomatoes Companion Plants?

No matter if you're growing a variety of colorful flowers, fruits, vegetables, or even native plants for a pollinator-friendly garden, gardening is a craft that those gifted with a green thumb cherish. While those not in the know may assume that you can grow whatever you want in your home garden, and that every plant will thrive as long as they receive water and sunlight, that couldn't be further from the truth. Every avid gardener knows that it's essential to grow plants that are compatible with one another in order for them to grow successfully, and a key tip for novice vegetable gardeners is that some forms of produce are easier to grow than others. Among the most commonly grown vegetables in American home backyards are tomatoes and squash, which raises the question: Are they suitable companion plants?

Chowhound spoke to Sunshine Chapman, gardening expert and president of Garden Works (@gardenworksusa on Instagram), to get to the bottom of this. The good news is that squash is not on the list of tomato companion plants to avoid; in fact, it's the opposite. "Squash is an excellent companion for tomatoes, since they both prefer full sun and well-drained soil," Chapman told us. She also emphasized that the low-vining growth from squash provides valuable "living mulch," which shades the soil, retains moisture, and suppresses the growth of weeds.

While tomatoes and squashes are suitable companion plants, Chapman also alerted us to the fact that the vines from the squash can get out of hand and may overcrowd the tomatoes. Her recommended solution is to "prune tomato suckers from the bottoms of the plants to allow them to grow taller." She also suggests using supports that will help guide the squash away from the tomatoes.