6 Plants That Should Never Be Next To Your Tomatoes In The Garden

Although they pair well in your cooking, tomatoes and corn should not be grown together in the garden. Corn and tomatoes require the same nutrients, which means they compete with each other as they grow. Because corn also grows significantly taller than tomatoes, it prevents sunlight from reaching the smaller plants.

"Tomatoes need quite a few things to thrive," says Lindsey Chastain, homesteader and gardening expert at The Waddle and Cluck. "They need 6 to 8 hours of direct sun every day and temperatures above 60 degrees. They need rich soil that drains well with a pH of 6.2 to 6.8."

Both corn and tomatoes are at risk from corn earworms, also known as the tomato fruit worm. Edwin Dysinger, co-founder of Seedtime, suggests keeping the two crops in completely separate areas of the garden. "The best solution is to plant them in a separate bed, or at least some distance (a minimum of 4 to 6 feet) away from your tomatoes," he says.

Ensure that you maintain a suitable distance between the two crops, but plan ahead before selecting seeds. Corn requires ample space, making it less ideal for container gardening. Tomatoes, on the other hand, thrive in containers. All you have to do is add a cage to support the upward growth and enjoy a healthy crop.