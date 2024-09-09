Instantly Brighten Up Store-Bought Coleslaw With One Extra Ingredient
You can never go wrong with coleslaw if you're throwing an impromptu barbecue and need a crowd-pleasing side dish. Creamy, crunchy, and tangy in equal measure, coleslaw is the unsung hero of summer cookouts and sandwich side dishes, and its versatility means you can prepare it in so many different ways (Just don't skimp on the cabbage!). Looking for a vegan alternative? Try swapping mayo for tahini. And if you're making coleslaw at home, you can experiment with unique flavor profiles by dressing your slaw in honey mustard or Alabama white barbecue sauce.
Let's be honest, though — sometimes we need to skip the home cooking and buy our slaw from the grocery store or deli, especially if we're feeding a large group. If your store-bought slaw is tasting a little uninspired, try zesting it up by adding freshly chopped pickles.
There's no need to get fancy and bust out the homemade brine (Though you're certainly welcome to). A jar of store-bought pickles, combined with store-bought coleslaw, is a match made in vinegary, flavorful heaven. Classic dill pickles work great for this purpose because they can balance out the creaminess of the slaw with their acidity. Plus, they add a delightfully juicy crunch to the mix. For the best texture, finely chop the pickles before stirring them in.
Pickles put a briny twist on this classic dish
So many delicious sandwich combinations already pair coleslaw and pickles, so why not ditch the meat and bread and focus on the veggies? Don't limit yourself to dill pickles, either. Both sweet and bread and butter pickles would make a great addition to coleslaw. Since the main difference is how sweet they are, you can make your selection based on how sugary you like your slaw. Bread and butter pickles are especially easy to slice up due to their chip-like form, and their extra tanginess is sure to wake up a potentially bland batch of coleslaw.
One of the best things about pickles is the intensity of their acidic, vinegary flavor. If you really want your slaw to pack a bigger punch, try pouring some pickle brine directly into your dressing. We even believe that pickle juice makes a worthy alternative to hot sauce, so if boldness is what your coleslaw needs, a little bit of brine will go a long way.
Looking for even more ways to elevate store-bought coleslaw? As with any store-bought dish, the quickest way to freshen up its flavor is to season it liberally and add fresh herbs. After mixing in your pickles, sprinkle the coleslaw with herbs like dill, parsley, or cilantro. And if a little bit of spice is the flavor profile you're missing, try adding some chopped jalapeño peppers into your slaw. Pickled jalapeños, in particular, would match the texture and briny taste of your cucumber pickles, while also adding an additional kick.