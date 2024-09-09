Instantly Brighten Up Store-Bought Coleslaw With One Extra Ingredient

You can never go wrong with coleslaw if you're throwing an impromptu barbecue and need a crowd-pleasing side dish. Creamy, crunchy, and tangy in equal measure, coleslaw is the unsung hero of summer cookouts and sandwich side dishes, and its versatility means you can prepare it in so many different ways (Just don't skimp on the cabbage!). Looking for a vegan alternative? Try swapping mayo for tahini. And if you're making coleslaw at home, you can experiment with unique flavor profiles by dressing your slaw in honey mustard or Alabama white barbecue sauce.

Advertisement

Let's be honest, though — sometimes we need to skip the home cooking and buy our slaw from the grocery store or deli, especially if we're feeding a large group. If your store-bought slaw is tasting a little uninspired, try zesting it up by adding freshly chopped pickles.

There's no need to get fancy and bust out the homemade brine (Though you're certainly welcome to). A jar of store-bought pickles, combined with store-bought coleslaw, is a match made in vinegary, flavorful heaven. Classic dill pickles work great for this purpose because they can balance out the creaminess of the slaw with their acidity. Plus, they add a delightfully juicy crunch to the mix. For the best texture, finely chop the pickles before stirring them in.

Advertisement