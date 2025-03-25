Swap The Protein In Sloppy Joes For A Red Meat-Free Twist On This Dinner Classic

Some meals from childhood spark instant nostalgia, but not all of them make the cut as grown-up favorites. While some processed nostalgic treats like pizza bagels and cosmic brownies might be best left as fond memories, others deserve a second look, like sloppy joes. This saucy, savory weeknight staple may not be gourmet, or the healthiest option, but it's a comforting, satisfying dish that doesn't have to stay in the past.

A classic sloppy joe is a scoop of ground beef slathered in a sweet, tomato-based sauce and stuffed between a potato bun. Not exactly the healthiest meal, but not the worst either. Swapping out the red meat is a great way to reduce saturated fat, cholesterol, and calories while maintaining the hearty, savory satisfaction of the original dish.

One popular sloppy joe alternative is the New Jersey sloppy joe, which removes ground beef altogether in favor of deli meats. But if you're looking to cut back on red meat while keeping that same saucy, messy goodness, poultry is a great option.

Using pulled chicken instead of beef creates a delicious and tender variation that soaks up the tangy, slightly sweet sauce just as well. If you prefer a finer texture similar to traditional sloppy joes, ground chicken or ground turkey both work as excellent substitutes. To skip the meat altogether, try using legumes like lentils that mimic the texture of ground beef while packing in nutrients and protein.