The Truly Hard Seltzer Flavor We'd Never, Ever Buy Again

There are a lot of hard seltzers on the market, and you'll notice the evidence as you browse the aisles of your local store. It can even be difficult to figure out the best seltzer brands for your next group hangout, let alone which flavors to pick over others. If you're familiar with Truly's selection, then you'll know that they give you a ton of options to choose from. With dozens of flavors in its repertoire, picking the best and worst Truly flavors can seem like an overwhelming task. To help you decide, Chowhound ranked 31 Truly hard seltzer flavors from worst to best to help you figure out which ones are worth buying and (perhaps more importantly) which flavors to give the cold shoulder.

With this many options at your disposal, there's really no reason why you should be stuck with Truly's Unruly Bumpin' Blue Razz flavor, which was ranked as the worst of all the 31 flavors in our taste test. Of course, hard seltzers taste different from canned cocktails, but when "artificial sweetener" is the dominant tasting note, it's time to go back to the drawing board. Aside from the sweetness, the drink had an unpleasant alcoholic bite to it (thanks to its higher alcohol content). You can leave this Truly hard seltzer far away from your shopping cart.