The Truly Hard Seltzer Flavor We'd Never, Ever Buy Again
There are a lot of hard seltzers on the market, and you'll notice the evidence as you browse the aisles of your local store. It can even be difficult to figure out the best seltzer brands for your next group hangout, let alone which flavors to pick over others. If you're familiar with Truly's selection, then you'll know that they give you a ton of options to choose from. With dozens of flavors in its repertoire, picking the best and worst Truly flavors can seem like an overwhelming task. To help you decide, Chowhound ranked 31 Truly hard seltzer flavors from worst to best to help you figure out which ones are worth buying and (perhaps more importantly) which flavors to give the cold shoulder.
With this many options at your disposal, there's really no reason why you should be stuck with Truly's Unruly Bumpin' Blue Razz flavor, which was ranked as the worst of all the 31 flavors in our taste test. Of course, hard seltzers taste different from canned cocktails, but when "artificial sweetener" is the dominant tasting note, it's time to go back to the drawing board. Aside from the sweetness, the drink had an unpleasant alcoholic bite to it (thanks to its higher alcohol content). You can leave this Truly hard seltzer far away from your shopping cart.
Don't settle for bad seltzer
When there are at least 30 other Truly flavors available to you — not to mention all the other brands of hard seltzer — there's no need to settle for Unruly Bumpin' Blue Razz. If we're being honest, you may as well forgo the Unruly line of Truly products while you're at it. In our ranking, all of the Unruly flavors ranked much worse than any of the regular flavors offered by Truly. With only a marginal difference in ABV (8% for the Unruly line versus the standard 5%), you won't lose out on much by just sticking with the tried-and-true Truly experience.
Comparing the Unruly Bumpin' Blue Razz to the higher-placed flavors can really put the shortcomings of this flavor into perspective. Take a look at Truly Pineapple Lemonade, which was voted as the absolute best Truly flavor in the same ranking. This beverage had a presence of delicious tart flavor from the outset, but the Bumpin' Blue Razz could only offer an unpleasant artificial taste. Where Pineapple Lemonade developed its flavor as you sipped, Bumpin' Blue Razz limped toward a disappointing aftertaste. All in all, the only thing in common between these two is the logo on the can, and for Bumpin' Blue Razz, that's really the only consolation.