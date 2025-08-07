The Absolute Best Truly Hard Seltzer Flavor (And It's Not Even Close)

When Chowhound set out to sample and rank 31 Truly Hard Seltzer flavors, there was one flavor that stood out the most: Pineapple Lemonade. And it didn't win our ranking because it was the most unusual or out of the box concept. Certainly nothing about Pineapple Lemonade is crazy, but it won simply because it struck the perfect balance between tart, sweet, and refreshing. At its first sip, the lemonade comes through with a beautiful crisp acidity that tastes clean and sharp and totally refreshing, and then the pineapple layers in just enough tropical sweetness to round it all out. What results is a pretty perfect beverage to enjoy over ice on a hot day or simply sip from the can for an easy drinking experience.

Some of the other flavors in the Truly lineup either faded quickly or leaned too far into artificial sweetness, but Pineapple Lemonade crucially managed to avoid both of those traps. Because if you weren't aware, there is a difference between hard seltzer and canned cocktails. And the best hard seltzers, like this one, are so good because they can celebrate all their base flavors and make them work together, instead of covering them up with heavy mixers or too much added sugar. It was that perfect thirst-quenching lightness, paired with just the right amount of tropical sweetness, that makes Pineapple Lemonade feel like it might become everyone's staple drink this summer. We're calling it now.