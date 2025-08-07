The Absolute Best Truly Hard Seltzer Flavor (And It's Not Even Close)
When Chowhound set out to sample and rank 31 Truly Hard Seltzer flavors, there was one flavor that stood out the most: Pineapple Lemonade. And it didn't win our ranking because it was the most unusual or out of the box concept. Certainly nothing about Pineapple Lemonade is crazy, but it won simply because it struck the perfect balance between tart, sweet, and refreshing. At its first sip, the lemonade comes through with a beautiful crisp acidity that tastes clean and sharp and totally refreshing, and then the pineapple layers in just enough tropical sweetness to round it all out. What results is a pretty perfect beverage to enjoy over ice on a hot day or simply sip from the can for an easy drinking experience.
Some of the other flavors in the Truly lineup either faded quickly or leaned too far into artificial sweetness, but Pineapple Lemonade crucially managed to avoid both of those traps. Because if you weren't aware, there is a difference between hard seltzer and canned cocktails. And the best hard seltzers, like this one, are so good because they can celebrate all their base flavors and make them work together, instead of covering them up with heavy mixers or too much added sugar. It was that perfect thirst-quenching lightness, paired with just the right amount of tropical sweetness, that makes Pineapple Lemonade feel like it might become everyone's staple drink this summer. We're calling it now.
Why it ranked higher than every other flavor
Interestingly, across the board, the reviewers gravitated towards all the lemonade-based Trulys, in fact all four lemonade flavors ended up in the ranking's top ten. This was because the lemonade-based ones just consistently had a more vibrant and lasting flavor than any of the punch, berry, or citrus-only options. And another observation was that all the "Unruly" drunks, which is Truly's line of drinks with a higher alcohol content, all ranked at the bottom of the list. They tended to taste harsher and sweeter, often to the point of being difficult to finish, perhaps trying to cover up the strong taste of more alcohol. Compared to these especially, the lemonades were all much smoother, with more balance and a more refreshing finish. And Truly's Pineapple Lemonade led the charge.
Of course, Truly isn't the only player in the hard seltzer game — White Claw is possibly the best known brand, and for good reason — you could even say it helped define the category altogether. So whether you're brand new to hard seltzers or already have a few go-to staples, the Pineapple Lemonade by Truly is "truly" one worth trying. It's not too sweet, not too tart, and just bold enough to make a lasting impression — exactly what you're looking for when you're in the market for a good summer drink.