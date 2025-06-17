31 Truly Hard Seltzer Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Refreshing and perfect for poolside sipping, Truly hard seltzer comes in plenty of flavors. Most of them are tropical, featuring pineapple, grapefruit, and lime. But there are also bolder choices, especially the Truly Unruly lineup, which has a higher alcohol content. The punch options have quite a bit more flavor compared to the classic Trulys, while the lemonades are tart and refreshing. Whether you're ordering at a swim-up bar or stocking up for your own summer party, Truly should be at the top of your list if you want a boozy seltzer with a twist of flavor.

I knew I couldn't responsibly test all of these myself (plus I wanted other opinions) so I enlisted the help of a few friends at a backyard cookout taste test. We tried all the Trulys to see which one was the best, each sampling a small amount of every flavor and rating it on a scale of one to 10. A side-by-side comparison helped us get a better idea of individual tastes since many of the drinks share similar flavor notes and can almost be interchangeable.

For a more natural comparison, we also packed a cooler with Trulys and headed to the coast to test the appeal of the different flavors during a day at the beach. This helped us decide which ones we were likely to drink on the regular and which ones were just novel choices to try on a fun day out.