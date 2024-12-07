Store Brown Sugar Properly And Never Deal With Clumps Again

For swirling into a warm bowl of oatmeal, mixing into a batch of extra chewy chocolate chip cookies, or infusing savory sauces and marinades with rich, caramel sweetness, brown sugar is a pantry must-have. The only downside? The frustration of reaching for the bag, only to be forced to ice pick your way through a rock-hard brick of caked sugar.

Brown sugar is simply a mixture of white sugar plus sticky, sweet molasses, giving it that rich flavor and chestnut hue. But its pesky tendency to go lumpy is due to moisture evaporating from the molasses, leaving the granules dry and clumped together. Luckily, all it takes is a little effort and a tiny bit of science to ensure that your sugar stays fresh. And, no, loosely securing it with a twist tie and hoping for the best won't cut it.

To keep brown sugar soft, you must battle the same forces responsible for the degradation of many other dry goods; fluctuations in moisture levels and exposure to oxygen over a period of time. Safeguard your sweetener by always storing sugar in an air-tight glass or plastic container with a well-fitting lid, or a resealable plastic storage bag. Transfer the sugar out of the bag it came in, or — if you want to remember the type of sugar it is and its expiration date — simply stash the entire original package in the new container.