Don't Overlook This Impressive Trader Joe's Section When Shopping For Charcuterie Boards
It's easy — and frequently necessary — to spend so much time choosing the titular meats for a charcuterie board that the studiously selected protein variety's vehicles can become a bit of an afterthought. But ignoring the accoutrement is one of the worst mistakes a person can make when building a charcuterie board. You can source the finest prosciutto, capicola, pâtés, and terrines, but if you don't have the right carbs to transport them from the tray to your plate, good luck actually enjoying them. But if you already happen to be shopping for those charcuterie essentials at Trader Joe's then you're already on the fast track to the finish line.
Good old Trader Joe's happens to have a plum selection of crackers to complete your charcuterie board needs. We have even ranked nearly two dozen of the grocery store's cracker offerings. Whether you're looking for an herbaceous crunch, a brittle snap with a hot bite, or a more neutral canvas for your salted, cured delights, odds are that you'll find it in Trader Joe's cracker aisle.
Pairing your charcuterie choices with Trader Joe's crackers
Charcuterie literally means meat, but accompaniments like cheese, nuts, and fruit have come to be expected, while baguette medallions, toast points, and crackers are all but compulsory. And when you are serving the best, you do want to keep those latter elements more on the neutral side so as not to distract from your likely expensive deli or butcher shop buys.
To that end, Trader Joe's organic naan crackers are a nice basic, but rich pick, and one that also happened to earn the top spot on our roundup. They also come in a garlic variety if you'd prefer a slightly sharper, more savory cracker. Trader Joe's green olive flats add just a hint of botanical flavor that likely complements the rest of your items, and its raisin rosemary crisps go even further in that regard, lending a subtly sweet, gummy, and herbaceous flavor. You can also grab the four cracker assortment when you're in a real time crunch for a subtly distinct spread all in one box. All this plus a couple of compotes will make for a charcuterie board so popular with guests that you'll need to refill it in no time.