The Specialty Produce At Trader Joe's That Tastes Like 2 Fruits In One Luxe Bite

As much as we love shopping at Trader Joe's, the grocery chain is better known for its inventive snack foods to satisfy any craving, condiments, and premade meals than its produce. The fruit and veggie selection tends to be pretty standard and of middling quality, with some customers complaining that their produce from the retailer goes bad quickly due to its use of plastic containers. However, there are still some hidden gems to be found in the Trader Joe's produce aisle, and one special fruit even made Chowhound's list of expensive Trader Joe's items that are absolutely worth it: golden kiwi.

Trader Joe's golden kiwis aren't actually a proprietary product of the Trader Joe's brand. Instead, like most of the store's produce, they're purchased from external fruit vendors and sold with their original branded packaging. In this case, SunGold kiwis (as they're officially named) are sold by New Zealand-based company Zespri, the largest marketer of kiwifruit in the world.

What sets these golden kiwis apart is their uniquely sweet, tropical flavor. Often described as a crossover between mango and strawberries or melon, SunGold kiwis are a perfect summery treat. They also have a smoother skin in comparison with green kiwis, making them an ideal kiwifruit variety to enjoy with the skin on (plus, the skin has lots of beneficial nutrients). As noted, at $6.99 for a pack of four, golden kiwis are a tad more expensive than Trader Joe's usual produce, but we certainly think they're worth it.