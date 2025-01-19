Why Does Trader Joe's Produce Go Bad So Quickly?

Ok, but let's say you have to buy your produce from Trader Joe's. How do you pick the best possible product and how can you keep it fresh? First, you'll want to carefully examine your item for any signs of spoilage. This is especially true of bagged greens and berries. Make sure to look out for any wilting, browning, or mold. You'll also want to eat these items within a few days, as they tend to spoil quickly. Also be sure to buy produce at the correct ripeness. If you're planning on having avocados in a few days, aim for a firmer, greener fruit. And if you're hoping to eat your avocado as soon as you get home, go for the darker, softer avocado. Or, you can ripen your avocado yourself at home.

In terms of storage, there are a few tips to help extend your produce's shelf life. For starters, you will want to remove any excess plastic packaging from your produce. So unwrap your cucumber and remove your apples from their plastic tote. You'll also want to store your countertop fruits and veggies away from each other, in a place with open airflow so that there isn't a buildup of ethylene gas, which can cause premature spoilage. And, hey, sometimes fruits and veggies simply go bad. So make sure to toss anything that's gone brown, mushy, or moldy, as well as anything that has taken on an unpleasant odor. Fresh produce tastes best when it's, well, fresh.