Should You Be Eating Kiwi With The Skin On?

If you're not among the people who experience irritation after eating kiwi skin, there's no real reason not to eat it, other than what Rachel Gargano refers to as the "ick factor" which comes from biting into that fuzzy peel. But if you're someone who needs to metaphorically dip their toe in the water rather than dive right in, here are a few suggestions to make the transition easier.

Start by choosing the best kiwis, of course. You'll know your kiwi is ripe if there's just a slight give when you press into it. Store your ripe kiwis properly to extend their shelf life if you're not ready to eat them right away, but if you are, try slicing or dicing the unpeeled kiwi rather than just taking a bite out of the whole fruit, which may be a bit too intimidating. You can even turn the diced, unpeeled kiwi into a salad with cucumber, feta, and red onion, finishing it off with a sweet, nutty, and tangy honey-tahini-lemon juice dressing. Incorporating your unpeeled kiwi into a robust salad such as this may be a good way to lessen that ick factor of the hairy skin. Or, you could always just make a simple fruit salad with the kiwi as well.

Smoothies are another great option. Blend the unpeeled kiwi along with ingredients like yogurt, banana, spinach, frozen mango, or pineapple ... whatever sounds best to you. Add a squeeze of lime juice for a nice tangy contrast, some nut butter for a thicker smoothie, or maybe even a scoop of vanilla ice cream to balance out all those vitamins!