Kristen Kish's Favorite Breakfast-For-Lunch Is A Korean Stew That Packs A Potent Punch

Breakfast in Korea looks a bit different than in the United States: You can expect options like eggs with rice and bean porridge. But there's one particular dish that caught the eye of "Top Chef" winner-turned-host Kristen Kish on a trip there. Speaking with EatingWell, Kish recalls going out for breakfast with chef Esther Choi while the duo were visiting Korea and sampling what Choi described as a traditional breakfast: a kimchi stew with bean sprouts, vegetables, and tender pork neck on the bone.

Since encountering it, Kish has devised her own spin on the stew as a quickly thrown together lunch. She takes kimchi and mixes it with stock (meat or vegetable, as you like), while adding in cubes of soft tofu, whatever vegetables are floating around, and a protein. This makes for a quick stew that's both deeply flavorful and uses up extra odds and ends from the refrigerator.

While Kish's dish and the breakfast that inspired it sound tasty, the bad news for purists who want to recreate it is that she hasn't named the dish. But we have some guesses: It could be kimchi jjigae, which features pork (although recipes usually suggest belly or shoulder), tofu, and vegetables, with broth and a kick from spicy gochujang and gochujaru. Another dish that roughly fits the bill is kimchi jjim. It has similar ingredients to kimchi jjigae but uses a bit less liquid, and adds umami soybean paste, mirin (a sweet rice wine), plus ginger and garlic for some kick.