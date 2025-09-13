These Are The Only Days Texas Roadhouse Is Open For Lunch
Throughout the years, Texas Roadhouse has become renowned for its large menu of different kinds of steak and its delicious buttery bread rolls. Combined with the fact that Texas Roadhouse manages to keep its steak prices affordable, it's easy to see why the chain is so popular. There's a lot to like about Texas Roadhouse, with the exception being that it isn't typically open for lunch.
Texas Roadhouse refers to itself as a dinner-only concept restaurant. However, what most people don't know is that Texas Roadhouse is open selectively for lunch on the weekends. On these days, Texas Roadhouse will open a few hours earlier than normal, typically around 11 a.m. instead of the usual 3 or 4 p.m. The menu is about the same, consisting primarily of steaks and the many sides customers have known and loved throughout the years.
Limiting lunch to the weekends is widely enforced across the chain, somewhat to the confusion of the public. Customers have expressed an interest in having Texas Roadhouse open for both lunch and dinner on a daily basis, but according to the Texas Roadhouse official site and statements, the dinner-only concept is here to stay. Weekday lunch is an assumption that may leave first-time customers disappointed, but there are several reasons why Texas Roadhouse keeps the lunch menu weekend-exclusive.
Why Texas Roadhouse doesn't serve lunch daily
Texas Roadhouse chooses to continue its dinner-only policy for two main reasons, boiling down to real estate costs and staff. When it comes to real estate costs, the logic is that limiting lunch availability means that Texas Roadhouse locations don't need to be located in high-traffic areas. There's little point in having a restaurant in the center of a busy city district if the location is only open for half of the day — especially since there wouldn't be much foot traffic during the week anyway. Instead, opening locations in less busy areas can help decrease the real estate costs, keeping more money in the company's pocket in the long run. In turn, this can help Texas Roadhouse expand at a more rapid pace by targeting more affordable locations.
The other reason for not serving lunch daily is actually a bit wholesome. In the eyes of the chain, keeping lunch only on weekends allows restaurant managers to have better work-life balance. If Texas Roadhouse makes its servers dance, they might as well get some extra time to conserve energy before the dinner shift as well. Rather than opening locations for lunch in a bid to make more money, the steakhouse appears to be looking out for its franchisees and staff by keeping the schedule load lighter.