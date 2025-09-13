These Are The Only Days Texas Roadhouse Is Open For Lunch

Throughout the years, Texas Roadhouse has become renowned for its large menu of different kinds of steak and its delicious buttery bread rolls. Combined with the fact that Texas Roadhouse manages to keep its steak prices affordable, it's easy to see why the chain is so popular. There's a lot to like about Texas Roadhouse, with the exception being that it isn't typically open for lunch.

Texas Roadhouse refers to itself as a dinner-only concept restaurant. However, what most people don't know is that Texas Roadhouse is open selectively for lunch on the weekends. On these days, Texas Roadhouse will open a few hours earlier than normal, typically around 11 a.m. instead of the usual 3 or 4 p.m. The menu is about the same, consisting primarily of steaks and the many sides customers have known and loved throughout the years.

Limiting lunch to the weekends is widely enforced across the chain, somewhat to the confusion of the public. Customers have expressed an interest in having Texas Roadhouse open for both lunch and dinner on a daily basis, but according to the Texas Roadhouse official site and statements, the dinner-only concept is here to stay. Weekday lunch is an assumption that may leave first-time customers disappointed, but there are several reasons why Texas Roadhouse keeps the lunch menu weekend-exclusive.