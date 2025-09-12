10 Cocktail And Crumbl Cookie Pairings That Just Make Sense

Crumbl has taken the world by storm since its inception in 2017, turning ordinary cookies into complete spectacles. Every week, the rotating lineup offers familiar favorites while also dropping flavors that can sometimes blur the line of novelty. Inspired by candy bars, pies, and pop culture moments, Crumbl cookies ensure that dessert time can be any time. And what goes better with dessert than a cocktail?

As with any food, an alcoholic beverage can elevate the flavors further. With cookies, it does much the same. For example, if a cookie leans tart (we're looking at the citrus flavors out there), a sparkling spritz can make it brighter. Even a standard, reliable favorite like sugar cookies can be promoted to first place when paired with a floral forward cocktail. So while these cookies can always be enjoyed alone, we've pulled together 10 Crumbl cookie favorites and the cocktail pairings that complement — or contrast — those flavors because milk doesn't have to be the only drink served alongside a sweet treat.