10 Cocktail And Crumbl Cookie Pairings That Just Make Sense
Crumbl has taken the world by storm since its inception in 2017, turning ordinary cookies into complete spectacles. Every week, the rotating lineup offers familiar favorites while also dropping flavors that can sometimes blur the line of novelty. Inspired by candy bars, pies, and pop culture moments, Crumbl cookies ensure that dessert time can be any time. And what goes better with dessert than a cocktail?
As with any food, an alcoholic beverage can elevate the flavors further. With cookies, it does much the same. For example, if a cookie leans tart (we're looking at the citrus flavors out there), a sparkling spritz can make it brighter. Even a standard, reliable favorite like sugar cookies can be promoted to first place when paired with a floral forward cocktail. So while these cookies can always be enjoyed alone, we've pulled together 10 Crumbl cookie favorites and the cocktail pairings that complement — or contrast — those flavors because milk doesn't have to be the only drink served alongside a sweet treat.
1. Freakier Friday Key Lime Blackberry Cake with a Blackberry Basil Mojito
The Freakier Friday cookie is a Crumbl flavor swap that sounds odd on paper but works in practice. You get zesty lime cake layered with blackberry frosting, and every bite bounces between tangy and sweet. Surprisingly balanced, it's bold and playful just like the movie it's named after. To match that same energy, a blackberry basil mojito makes sense. This mojito skips mint in favor of basil, which adds a savory, herbal twist while still keeping the drink light and refreshing.
Together, the cookie and drink share a conversation of flavors. The fizz of the mojito keeps the frosting from feeling heavy, while the basil dampens the sweetness of the sugar. Blackberry ties the two together, echoing the topping on the cookie, and lime creates a bridge that makes the pairing feel natural. It's the kind of combination that proves cocktails don't need to be complicated to make a cookie shine. Playful and bright, this cookie and drink duo is a match made in heaven a la the film's stars, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
2. Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie with a Maple Bourbon Smash
Pumpkin chocolate chip is one of those flavors that screams fall, and Crumbl's take on it ushers us from fruity, bright flavors to warm, spiced tastes. The cookie is soft (and full of the spice you expect from the season) and packed with big, melty chocolate chunks. We recommend pairing it with a maple bourbon smash (try making it with a rare bourbon for extra flavor), and suddenly you've got peak cozy-season energy. The bourbon brings a note of caramel warmth while the maple syrup deepens the sweetness. Pair that with lemon juice, which keeps it from feeling too heavy, and it's basically pumpkin pie and whiskey in the same bite and sip.
What works so well with the pairing is balance. The cookie's spice plays off the bourbon's depth, while the chocolate gives you contrast against the maple's sweetness. Crushed ice and citrus lift the cocktail, so you're not weighed down after a few bites. Together, the combo feels like sitting by a fire in your comfiest sweater. If you're the type to stretch pumpkin season out as long as possible, this is the pairing you'll want to keep on repeat.
3. Vanilla Crumb Cake Cookie ft. Golden Oreo with a Lavender Gin Sour
Crumbl is known for rich (sometimes heavy) flavors and the Vanilla Crumb Cake cookie is one of those with soft, chewy dough, cream cheese frosting, and the crunch of Golden Oreos on top cookie is one of those with soft, chewy dough, cream cheese frosting, and the crunch of Golden Oreos on top. It's sweet, dense, and definitely shareable. But pair it with a lavender gin sour, and you've got a treat you might just want to keep all to yourself. The floral lavender syrup adds a delicate lift while the gin adds sharpness to cut through all that sugar. As its addition always is, lemon juice keeps the whole thing from tipping too far on the sweet scale.
The cookie leans creamy and nostalgic, while the drink is light and botanical. Together, they meet in the middle: comforting but refreshing. The sour cuts through the frosting's richness, so the sugar overload doesn't feel as striking. Think of the pairing like a kind of afternoon tea, only swapped for cocktail hour.
4. Strawberry Pretzel Pie Cookie with a Balsamic Strawberry Spritz
This cookie is practically a full dessert — salty pretzel base, tangy cream filling, with a glossy strawberry topping. It's certainly indulgent, but with subtle flavor notes to tone things down, and a balsamic strawberry spritz plays right into that. The cocktail muddles berries with a touch of balsamic, tops it with Prosecco, and finishes with soda water. What's key to the pairing is how the vinegar sharpens the strawberry notes, while the bubbles keep an airiness to the flavors.
Each sip of the cocktail clears your palate, letting the salty-sweet pretzel crust stand out. At the same time, the spritz makes the strawberry topping taste more like fresh fruit than jam. It's one of those combos that works on a warm day but feels just as good in cooler months. Sweet, salty, bubbly, and tangy, it's living proof that cocktails don't need to be complicated to make desserts taste brand-new.
5. S'mores Cookie with a Mezcal Hot Chocolate Cocktail
Crumbl's S'mores cookie is packed: marshmallow, melted chocolate, and graham crumbs. It's indulgent and nostalgic, but pairing it with a mezcal hot chocolate cocktail takes it from kids' summer camp into grown-up glamping territory. The smokiness of mezcal mirrors the toasted marshmallow, while cocoa deepens the cookie's chocolate. Add a pinch of chili or cinnamon, and the drink keeps things flavor-packed.
Just imagine curling up with a blanket, this cookie in one hand and a warm mug of spiked hot chocolate in the other. The cocktail balances out the sweetness of the cookie, making each sip and bite taste even better. It's a little smoky, a little spicy, and very cozy. If you've ever wished for campfire s'mores without the hassle, then this cookie and drink combination is for you. After all, it proves that s'mores don't need a fire pit and tons of extras to feel right.
6. Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookie with a Banana Espresso Martini
This cookie is a peanut butter lover's dream. The chocolate base is chewy and rich, and the peanut butter chips scattered throughout make it salty-sweet in all the right ways. But to balance that kind of flavor, you need a cocktail that's bold, and a banana espresso martini delivers. Listen, we know that banana can be a controversial flavor, but the vodka and coffee liqueur create a strong base, while the banana liqueur adds sweetness that ties back into the peanut butter. After all, if the flavor pairing is one of Elvis' favorite Southern comfort foods, it can be yours too.
What happens when you put them together? The coffee takes hold of the cookie's richness to prevent any tooth-aching sweetness. While the banana adds a playful note, the peanut butter tastes even nuttier. Chocolate, coffee, banana, and peanut butter end up swirling together in a way that feel purposeful and just a little indulgent. The combo is a little like eating a frozen chocolate-covered banana while sipping espresso — only with an adults-only kick.
7. Cookies & Cream Milkshake Cookie ft. Mini Oreo with a White Russian
Crumbl's Cookies & Cream Milkshake cookie is a delicious bit of nostalgia wrapped up with a heaping topping of frosting. It's got a soft base, a thick layer of cream, and mini Oreos sprinkled over the top. It's the kind of cookie that takes you back to dunking Oreos in milk after school. Pair it with a White Russian, though, and you've got the adult version of the same treat. Vodka, Kahlúa, and cream bring structure, coffee depth, and a whole lot of smoothness to the mix.
The pairing works because the cocktail and cookie echo each other without blending into one note. The cookie supplies crunch, the cocktail provides creaminess, and the coffee liqueur makes the Oreos taste richer. The back-and-forth rhythm — bite, sip, repeat — feels easy and satisfying. It's not a new flavor combination by any means, but sometimes the most obvious combinations are the best. Once you try Oreos with a White Russian cocktail, regular milk might start to feel like the boring option.
8. Wafer Cookie ft. Kit Kat with a Pineapple Rum Daiquiri
Crumbl's wafer cookie with Kit Kat is all about fun. It's crunchy, chocolatey, and buttery, with candy-bar energy that feels playful. To keep that momentum going, pair it with a pineapple rum daiquiri. Pineapple rum adds fruity sweetness, and lime juice sharpens the flavors. The cocktail is classic but with a tropical twist that works surprisingly well with chocolate.
The daiquiri keeps the cookie from feeling too heavy, cutting through richness with every sip. At the same time, it highlights the Kit Kat's malty crunch, which sometimes gets lost under the chocolate. The balance is what makes the combo so satisfying. Sweet meets tart, candy meets cocktail, and the whole thing feels breezy. It's like enjoying dessert and a vacation drink at the same time — relaxed, fun, and easy to love. Once you try it, the pairing feels obvious. Want to make it at home? Learn how to make homemade Kit Kat bars with three ingredients so you can DIY your own cookies from the comfort of your home.
9. Double Chocolate Chip Cookie with a Port Manhattan
Crumbl's Double Chocolate Chip cookie doesn't hold back. It's thick, rich, and packed with cocoa, making it one of Crumbl's most chocolate-forward options. That kind of intensity calls for a cocktail with backbone, and a port Manhattan is perfect. Whiskey gives the cocktail structure, while ruby port brings a berry forward sweetness with bitters to top it off, adding a sharp finish that balances the array of flavors.
The purpose of these cocktail pairings is to make the cookie taste better instead of heavier, and this pairing nails that. Port links with the chocolate's depth, adding fruitiness that breaks up the richness. The bitters clear your palate, so each bite tastes fresh. It's bold and just refined enough to feel like something special without being stuffy. Chocolate and port were already a classic combo, but mixing them into a Manhattan gives the pairing new life. It's a cookie and cocktail that feel big, rich, and rewarding — exactly what chocolate fans are after.
10. Lemon Poppy Seed Cookie with a Blueberry Gin Fizz
The Lemon Poppy Seed cookie is light, citrusy, and just nutty enough from the seeds to stand out from other lemon-forward desserts. It's refreshing by itself, but paired with a blueberry gin fizz, the flavors come alive. The cocktail mixes muddled blueberries, gin, lemon juice, and soda water into something tart, sweet, and bubbly. It's like sparkling lemonade with a botanical twist.
The blueberries tie the lemon and poppy seed together, creating a trio that works naturally. At the same time, the fizz softens the sharp citrus without muting it, keeping things balanced. But make no mistake, the drink's bubbles make every bite taste as bright as the first. It's the kind of pairing that fits brunch, picnics, or a sunny afternoon snack. Together, the cookie and cocktail taste like a spring day — bright, refreshing, and cheerful. Dessert doesn't need to be complicated to feel fun (there are a ton of delicious three-ingredient dessert recipes we go back to again), and this combo proves it with every bite and sip.