Make Homemade Kit Kat Bars With Just 3 Easy Ingredients
Making chocolate bars and chocolate-covered candies at home can be super satisfying, and sometimes even more delicious than the over-the-counter stuff. But certain recipes like dark chocolate-covered salted caramels and Baileys Irish Cream-stuffed chocolate bars, while incredibly delicious, might just seem a little out of reach. So, if you want an easy at-home recipe for a killer chocolate treat, learn how to make homemade Kit Kat bars with just three simple ingredients: milk chocolate, coconut oil, and crispy wafer cookies. Gimme a break, right, that's all you need? Yep, and you can have them done from start to finish in under an hour. They're crispy, crunchy, and covered in delicious milk chocolate.
Kit Kats were introduced to the world by Rowntree's in the U.K. in 1935, and are now produced by The Hershey Company in the U.S. and Nestlé everywhere else in the world. They're one of the great classics among chocolate candy bars, and quite possibly didn't make it onto Chowhound's ranking of 20 popular chocolate bars only because a Kit Kat is more than just a chocolate bar — it's multiple layers of deliciousness. Interestingly, in an interview with Today in 2017, a Nestlé spokesperson confirmed that the mysterious "chocolayer" between the wafers at the middle of a Kit Kat is partially made up of ground repurposed broken Kit Kats (plus cocoa liquor), at least in the U.K. And that's why these classic candy bars taste so perfectly "Kit Kat." While you won't have access to Kit Kat powder, this easy preparation will get you about as close as you can get to a fresh off the presses Kit Kat without going to the factory.
How to make homemade Kit Kat bars
To make up for the missing "chocolayer" and arrive at the most closely mimicked results, you should start with chocolate-filled wafer cookies. Cut the wafers in half lengthwise, and they'll be about the size of a single Kit Kat stick. Then take a cup of milk chocolate chips and melt them in a double boiler (a heat safe bowl over a pot of boiling water will do) and stir in a tablespoon of coconut oil until fully mixed. Drop in half a wafer, coat it with chocolate, then pull it out with a fork and put it on a parchment-covered cookie sheet. Repeat with another wafer and set this one on the parchment right next to the first one, to resemble a Kit Kat pair. Repeat in pairs until you've used up the wafers or the chocolate. Put in the fridge for 15 minutes to set the chocolate.
Now, these guys aren't going to win any Kit Kat look-alike contests, but you can definitely tell what the costume is — sort of a rustic Kit Kat born in the wild. The taste and texture are pretty darn close — smooth milk chocolate with a crumbly crunch and sweet chocolate center, and the nice snap when you break them in half is undeniable. If you'd like to try some experimentation to fine-tune your home Kit Kats, you can use dark chocolate or bittersweet chips. For a little extra flavor, try adding a layer of peanut butter or caramel or using strawberry wafers, or even graham crackers in place of the chocolate wafers. When you have the right ingredients, your perfect rough and rugged, homemade Kit Kats are just a few steps away.