Make Homemade Kit Kat Bars With Just 3 Easy Ingredients

Making chocolate bars and chocolate-covered candies at home can be super satisfying, and sometimes even more delicious than the over-the-counter stuff. But certain recipes like dark chocolate-covered salted caramels and Baileys Irish Cream-stuffed chocolate bars, while incredibly delicious, might just seem a little out of reach. So, if you want an easy at-home recipe for a killer chocolate treat, learn how to make homemade Kit Kat bars with just three simple ingredients: milk chocolate, coconut oil, and crispy wafer cookies. Gimme a break, right, that's all you need? Yep, and you can have them done from start to finish in under an hour. They're crispy, crunchy, and covered in delicious milk chocolate.

Kit Kats were introduced to the world by Rowntree's in the U.K. in 1935, and are now produced by The Hershey Company in the U.S. and Nestlé everywhere else in the world. They're one of the great classics among chocolate candy bars, and quite possibly didn't make it onto Chowhound's ranking of 20 popular chocolate bars only because a Kit Kat is more than just a chocolate bar — it's multiple layers of deliciousness. Interestingly, in an interview with Today in 2017, a Nestlé spokesperson confirmed that the mysterious "chocolayer" between the wafers at the middle of a Kit Kat is partially made up of ground repurposed broken Kit Kats (plus cocoa liquor), at least in the U.K. And that's why these classic candy bars taste so perfectly "Kit Kat." While you won't have access to Kit Kat powder, this easy preparation will get you about as close as you can get to a fresh off the presses Kit Kat without going to the factory.