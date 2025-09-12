The Story Behind Ohio's Unexpected Official State Drink

The state of Ohio is home to several creative and exciting eateries. From a spooky horror-themed restaurant to a gas station chain where ice cream is the main attraction, you never know what you'll find. With such an eclectic food personality, it's only fitting that Ohio's official state drink is also an unusual pick: tomato juice.

Tomato juice isn't everyone's first choice, and considering that many states have named milk as their official state drink, Ohio's choice is definitely a standout one. However, the decision was made for good reason. The fruit is an important aspect of the state's agricultural industry, to the point that Ohio is one of the biggest tomato-producing states in the country. As such, Ohio declared tomato juice as the official state drink in 1965 during the annual Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival to commemorate the fruit's importance to the state.

This declaration made Ohio the first state to name an official state drink, setting a new precedent while honoring its unique agricultural history in one move. The state further emphasized its affiliations with tomato production decades later in 2009, when it declared tomatoes as the official state fruit. While not everyone is crazy about tomatoes or tomato juice, Ohio is definitely proud of its affection for them.