The Spooky Ohio Restaurant With A Menu That Pays Homage To All The Classic Horror Films
Ohio has one of the most unique food scenes in America. It's full of unusual hidden gems, like a gas station chain famous for its ice cream and a supermarket, with just 12 locations, that's known for its tasty fried chicken. Some of the best food in Ohio is tucked into the places you wouldn't even think to look, like delicious breakfast sandwiches served from a tiny vintage trailer in Cincinnati. The state is also home to a horror themed eatery perfect for fans of all things spooky.
The Haunted House Restaurant is a dining experience dedicated to horror. The menu is themed entirely after horror movies, TV, and famous horror characters, many of which have unique and fun names like the Texas Chainsaw Burger with Fries and the Sunrise on Elm Street mocktail. To top it all off, the entire restaurant is decorated with horror memorabilia throughout, alongside large painted murals featuring some of the icons of the genre.
Customers have praised the restaurant as a terrific experience for horror fans, with many citing the themed characters and atmosphere as major pluses. The only downside people have noted is that they felt the pricing was on the higher side, but overall most people seem to enjoy the restaurant's unique approach to the dining experience regardless.
The Haunted House Restaurant is a must-visit for horror fans
Located in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, the Haunted House Restaurant is a unique themed dining experience based entirely on the extensive horror movie and TV genre. The restaurant's menu draws inspiration from many films, including but not limited to "Ghostbusters," "Beetlejuice," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Halloween," "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," and so many more. They even have a burger themed after Michael Jackson's "Thriller," which is the only item on the menu not to be named after a TV show, film, or character. The Haunted House Restaurant is open daily for dinner but also has spooky brunch available on weekends only. There's also an extensive menu of special cocktails, as well as mocktails for those who don't wish to imbibe or kids who want something more fun, and aesthetically pleasing, to drink.
In addition to the delightful menu, the Haunted House Restaurant has birthday parties themed after "The Purge" franchise while the space is also available for other special events including anniversaries, bachelorette parties, graduations, and more, all complete with tons of fun and frights, of course. Regardless of whether you visit for a special occasion or just for a good meal, you can always find tons of costumed characters running around, including but not limited to Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Pennywise (scaredy cats should steer clear).