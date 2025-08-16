The Spooky Ohio Restaurant With A Menu That Pays Homage To All The Classic Horror Films

Ohio has one of the most unique food scenes in America. It's full of unusual hidden gems, like a gas station chain famous for its ice cream and a supermarket, with just 12 locations, that's known for its tasty fried chicken. Some of the best food in Ohio is tucked into the places you wouldn't even think to look, like delicious breakfast sandwiches served from a tiny vintage trailer in Cincinnati. The state is also home to a horror themed eatery perfect for fans of all things spooky.

The Haunted House Restaurant is a dining experience dedicated to horror. The menu is themed entirely after horror movies, TV, and famous horror characters, many of which have unique and fun names like the Texas Chainsaw Burger with Fries and the Sunrise on Elm Street mocktail. To top it all off, the entire restaurant is decorated with horror memorabilia throughout, alongside large painted murals featuring some of the icons of the genre.

Customers have praised the restaurant as a terrific experience for horror fans, with many citing the themed characters and atmosphere as major pluses. The only downside people have noted is that they felt the pricing was on the higher side, but overall most people seem to enjoy the restaurant's unique approach to the dining experience regardless.