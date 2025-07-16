The Ohio Gas Station Chain Where Ice Cream Is The Main Attraction
For many, there's an unspoken rule that you should avoid buying certain foods at a gas station. However, contrary to popular belief, there are actually some gas station chains with great food out there. Some of them have even become so well known for the delicious eats that people go out of their way to stop there for a bite to eat during a long road trip.
A lot of these gas stations are more famous for their savory fare, but for Ohio-based chain United Dairy Farmers, it's ice cream that takes center stage. Tucked away in gas stations all across the Midwest is a convenience store that houses an ice cream counter reminiscent of old-fashioned parlors that serve up cones, malts, sundaes, and more. United Dairy Farmers has been praised for the quality of its ice cream, with some going as far as saying it's the best ice cream they've ever had. If you ever find yourself trekking through the Midwest, stop for a scoop at one of the chain's locations.
What to know about United Dairy Farmers
The first United Dairy Farmers location was opened in 1940 in Cincinnati when its founder, Carl Lindner, decided to sell milk and other dairy products — including ice cream — from his own store for cheaper than his competitors. The idea ultimately proved successful, and United Dairy Farmers now has more than 200 locations in operation.
Although the chain got its start with popular dairy products, United Dairy Farmers carries other food and drink options too, such as coffee, frozen soda slushies, baked goods, grilled hot dogs, and more. Hot coffee is made with locally roasted beans, while baked goods are made fresh in the family bakery and delivered daily. There's even a grocery section in every location filled with all kinds of pantry staples to suit your needs.
But despite the wide array of food options, United Dairy Farmers is still best known for its extensive ice cream menu. On top of various classic flavors (think plain chocolate or rainbow sherbet), the chain also carries unique flavors like Dinosaur Egg, Blue Moo Cookie Dough, and 75 Candles — a cake-flavored pint filled with Oreo cookies and sprinkles in celebration of its 75th birthday. And if you can't make it to a United Dairy Farmers location any time soon, try fellow Cincinnati-based ice cream company Graeter's limited edition summer flavors.