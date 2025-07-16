The Ohio Gas Station Chain Where Ice Cream Is The Main Attraction

For many, there's an unspoken rule that you should avoid buying certain foods at a gas station. However, contrary to popular belief, there are actually some gas station chains with great food out there. Some of them have even become so well known for the delicious eats that people go out of their way to stop there for a bite to eat during a long road trip.

A lot of these gas stations are more famous for their savory fare, but for Ohio-based chain United Dairy Farmers, it's ice cream that takes center stage. Tucked away in gas stations all across the Midwest is a convenience store that houses an ice cream counter reminiscent of old-fashioned parlors that serve up cones, malts, sundaes, and more. United Dairy Farmers has been praised for the quality of its ice cream, with some going as far as saying it's the best ice cream they've ever had. If you ever find yourself trekking through the Midwest, stop for a scoop at one of the chain's locations.