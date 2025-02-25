Why Have So Many States Named Milk As Their Official State Drink?

The beverage landscape of the United States is wide-ranging and diverse, whether you're chugging coffee milk in Rhode Island, sipping Cheerwine in North Carolina, drinking Coca-Cola in Georgia, or tending to your silver-cupped mint julep at the Kentucky Derby. One could, if they wanted, tour America one sip at a time with no repetition. However, you wouldn't know this if you made your list based on official state beverages alone. Of the 33 states that designate an official beverage, a whopping 20 states have chosen milk.

Given this statistic, one might assume that milk is essential both culturally and economically to these states, and some dairy-rich states, such as Wisconsin and Nebraska, are included on the list. For other states on the list, the choice is less obvious and, frankly, a bit of a head-scratcher. For example, South Carolina named milk its state beverage in 1984, but the state is not one of the highest milk-producing states in the country. So, what gives? Essentially, the wave of states choosing milk as their state beverage started in the 1980s when the milk industry was struggling with sagging sales and a surplus of product. This effort was a part of a larger campaign that would transform American culture. And though milk isn't a culturally apt choice for many state beverages, it is a drink as American as apple pie, if not more emblematic of the big money behind so many legislative choices.