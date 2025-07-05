Get The Sweetest, Juiciest Home-Grown Tomatoes With Help From This Pantry Staple

Your home-grown summer tomatoes are your pride and joy, and you want to do all that you can to make them delicious. While it's likely you already know how to maximize the flavor of your tomatoes after harvest, there's something you can do before they start growing to create a sweeter flavor. Believe it or not, the baking soda you have in your pantry can go a long way in keeping your tomato plants safe — and improving the taste of your harvest. Don't just dump baking soda on the soil and expect a miracle, however — it's important to know how to use baking soda correctly to support the health of your tomato plants. Using it the wrong way or in the wrong amount can cause problems.

Baking soda is alkaline, and can balance acidic soil. Tomato plants tend to thrive in slightly acidic to neutral soil. This means if you have moderately acidic soil, adding baking soda can increase the pH, creating a slightly more alkaline environment. This allows your tomato plants to intake more nutrients, which can result in a sweeter-tasting end result, creating the perfect tomato to use for sweet bruschetta. Amending your soil to get juicier tomatoes is as easy as sprinkling a bit of baking soda into the dirt before planting.