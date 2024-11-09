The Delaware Diner Where President Joe Biden Is A Regular

President Joe Biden is no stranger to publicly praising the state of Delaware. Although he was born in Pennsylvania, his family moved to The First State when he was a young boy. It was for Delaware that he became one of the youngest Senators in the history of the United States at the age of 29. He served in that post for 36 years. And since he spent a majority of his life there, he was bound to fall in love with one of its beloved restaurants: Charcoal Pit in Wilmington.

Charcoal Pit began to fill the bellies of Delawareans in 1956, specializing in a variety of delicious classic diner food like burgers, fries, and milkshakes. Biden discovered the restaurant as a teenager and has been visiting ever since, with manager and cook Lupe Avilez telling Food & Wine magazine that everyone knew Biden, whom he called "Joe," because he was such a regular. One server even remembered exactly how the president likes his milkshakes: "thick and lumpy."