The Secret Brazilian Backyard Restaurant In Florida With A 4-Year Waitlist
Florida has a big reputation for being interesting and unusual, and its food scene is no exception. It's one of the best places to get seriously delicious eats, like some of the greatest Cuban sandwiches in the United States. There's also a wide variety of different eateries, from the oldest operating restaurant in Florida to the fun Pancake House, where you're in charge of the cooking. Regardless of what you like to eat or where you go, you're sure to find something unique in Florida.
One of the most interesting eateries in Florida is tucked away in a backyard. Meet Regina's Farm, a humble, nonprofit Brazilian outdoor eatery. The restaurant's goal is to serve up authentic Brazilian fare and bring the local community together. So far, it's working pretty well, considering the fact that the restaurant is booked out through 2030. In fact, it's become so popular that it has stopped taking reservations altogether, only offering a waitlist for potential guest openings.
As if access to Regina's Farm wasn't limited enough, it's only open on Saturdays for a few hours, making it pretty tough to get in there. Customers who have been able to dine here have raved about it, praising it as an amazing experience. The food is delicious, and the overall experience of the outdoor dining, combined with the open kitchen, makes for a fun atmosphere.
What makes Regina's Farm special
Located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Regina's Farm is named after its founder, Regina Rodrigues. Originally born out of a backyard gathering, she decided to continue the idea by creating a nonprofit restaurant that celebrates the cuisine of her home country. Rather than taking the traditional route of making it a business, she made it a nonprofit where all the proceeds go to her neighborhood church, Las Olas Worship Center, and other local organizations. She still actively participates in managing the restaurant by cooking the meals every week when the doors open.
As for the restaurant itself, it really is a homestyle approach, or as Regina calls it on the restaurant's website, "Backyard Brazil." The nickname is pretty spot on, as the dining area is a section of picnic tables in her backyard and an outdoor open-air kitchen. There are also some live chickens and rabbits hanging out in the backyard. It's important to note that the dining area has canopies but lacks solid roofing, so the restaurant maintains a no-refund policy if it happens to rain.
When it comes to food, Regina's Farm doesn't offer an à la carte menu. Instead, all visitors receive a three-course meal consisting of a soup, a main course, and dessert. The options change regularly, but can include dishes like chicken stew, cheese breads, and flan. The entire experience costs $65 per person, which can only be paid in cash. To sweeten the deal, you can also bring your own beverage to enjoy with the food, and a bottle of creamy, citrusy Brazilian lemonade might just be the perfect pairing.