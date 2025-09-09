The Secret Brazilian Backyard Restaurant In Florida With A 4-Year Waitlist

Florida has a big reputation for being interesting and unusual, and its food scene is no exception. It's one of the best places to get seriously delicious eats, like some of the greatest Cuban sandwiches in the United States. There's also a wide variety of different eateries, from the oldest operating restaurant in Florida to the fun Pancake House, where you're in charge of the cooking. Regardless of what you like to eat or where you go, you're sure to find something unique in Florida.

One of the most interesting eateries in Florida is tucked away in a backyard. Meet Regina's Farm, a humble, nonprofit Brazilian outdoor eatery. The restaurant's goal is to serve up authentic Brazilian fare and bring the local community together. So far, it's working pretty well, considering the fact that the restaurant is booked out through 2030. In fact, it's become so popular that it has stopped taking reservations altogether, only offering a waitlist for potential guest openings.

As if access to Regina's Farm wasn't limited enough, it's only open on Saturdays for a few hours, making it pretty tough to get in there. Customers who have been able to dine here have raved about it, praising it as an amazing experience. The food is delicious, and the overall experience of the outdoor dining, combined with the open kitchen, makes for a fun atmosphere.