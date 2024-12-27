Florida's Oldest Operating Restaurant Can Serve 1,700 People At Once

There's a certain kind of image that's evoked when you think of long-standing or historical restaurants. Maybe you picture a little hole in the wall kind of establishment, or perhaps a local family-owned business with a relatively modest but fervent client base. Whatever you may imagine, there's serious doubt that you'd picture a humongous eatery, complete with over a dozen distinct dining rooms, that can house a total seating capacity (1,700 to be exact) larger than some small towns. However, in Florida, that's exactly the case.

Ybor City, which sits in the Tampa region of Florida, has been home to Columbia Restaurant since its founder Casimiro Hernandez Sr. opened it all the way back in 1905. Columbia Restaurant now has seven different locations around Florida (five restaurants and two cafes), but the forerunner location in Ybor City is still going strong — something that seems pretty evident by its gargantuan capacity numbers. Over the generations, ownership of the Spanish Cuban restaurant has expanded to encompass what amounts to an entire city block. This not only makes Columbia Restaurant Florida's oldest operating restaurant, but it also makes it the largest Spanish restaurant in the world. So while you still need to watch for restaurant menu red flags wherever you go, it's clear that Columbia Restaurant is doing something right based on their age and size.