At This Florida Pancake House, You're In Charge Of The Cooking

Florida is a memorable place. Sure, it's the target of many jokes and in some cases, rightfully so. But those who spend a decent amount of time in Florida have to admit that this state has a charm about it. As a Floridian who spent most of my life in the Sunshine State, I always say that one of the best parts of growing up there is the food. Dishes like fried catfish, stone crab, oranges, key lime pie (which is one of Paul Hollywood's favorite American treats), alligator tail, ropa vieja, the best Cuban sandwiches in the United States, conch fritters, and Pub Subs (check our Pub Sub ranking so you know which ones to order) are what give Florida such a distinctive dining culture. And like all local cuisines, the experience goes beyond just the flavor of the dish itself. It's the places we venture to and the people we share our food with that make it all so memorable.

One of my favorite food-related things to do when living in Florida was visiting the Old Sugar Mill Pancake House in De Leon Springs State Park. This charming, old-school breakfast spot draws huge crowds every day with just one thing: Its delicious pancake batter. But if you think this is your typical restaurant where you're going to order up some pancakes and have someone deliver them to your table, think again. At Old Sugar Mill Pancake House, you do the work yourself.