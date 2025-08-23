At This Florida Pancake House, You're In Charge Of The Cooking
Florida is a memorable place. Sure, it's the target of many jokes and in some cases, rightfully so. But those who spend a decent amount of time in Florida have to admit that this state has a charm about it. As a Floridian who spent most of my life in the Sunshine State, I always say that one of the best parts of growing up there is the food. Dishes like fried catfish, stone crab, oranges, key lime pie (which is one of Paul Hollywood's favorite American treats), alligator tail, ropa vieja, the best Cuban sandwiches in the United States, conch fritters, and Pub Subs (check our Pub Sub ranking so you know which ones to order) are what give Florida such a distinctive dining culture. And like all local cuisines, the experience goes beyond just the flavor of the dish itself. It's the places we venture to and the people we share our food with that make it all so memorable.
One of my favorite food-related things to do when living in Florida was visiting the Old Sugar Mill Pancake House in De Leon Springs State Park. This charming, old-school breakfast spot draws huge crowds every day with just one thing: Its delicious pancake batter. But if you think this is your typical restaurant where you're going to order up some pancakes and have someone deliver them to your table, think again. At Old Sugar Mill Pancake House, you do the work yourself.
Why Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is a Florida staple
This historic pancake house is tucked away inside De Leon Springs, a Florida state park and natural swimming hole. At Old Sugar Mill, you can make your pancakes exactly to your liking, because you'll be served a pitcher of the restaurant's famous pancake batter, which you'll cook at your table's griddle. Want some protein to go with your pancake breakfast? You can order some to cook on your griddle as well.
Locals and tourists flock to Old Sugar Mill year-round, so you can guarantee that you'll have to wait for a table each time you visit, especially on the weekends. But one of the best parts about it being inside a state park and swimming area is that there is tons to do while you wait. Some of my favorite memories in college were when we'd drive out to De Leon, put our name in at Old Sugar Mill, and jump in the springs before filling up on pancakes, eggs, and black coffee.
There's something about sitting around a table with your family and friends and sharing a unique dining experience like the one at Old Sugar Mill Pancake House. With the charm of the rustic wooden tables and chairs, spatterware pitchers filled with pancake batter, and groups of loved ones letting the sunscreen soak into their skin and the spring water dry from their hair. The time you'll spend at this pancake house is exactly like any Florida dining experience should be — tasty and unforgettable.