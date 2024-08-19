Brazilian Lemonade Is The Creamy Citrus Drink That Requires No Juicing
Brazilian lemonade is the cure to what ails you, and an unexpectedly creamy one at that. The drink isn't exactly a lemonade, but a limeade. The drink consists of whole limes blended together with sugar, ice, and sweetened condensed milk. This mixture is then strained, creating a smooth, creamy, and extra cool lime flavored treat.
Thanks to the oils released by the lime rind when blending the mixture, it has a delightful taste that is a bit more complex than your run-of-the-mill lemonade (or limeade). The drink has a floral, sweet flavor with a tinge of bitterness that makes it a great drink to really sip, savor, and enjoy. Plus, it comes together pretty quickly, and requires very little prep to make. Simply cut your limes into halves or quarters, place in a blender with sugar, sweetened condensed milk, and ice, and blend. Once blended, you need only strain and serve. The drink is best served fresh to prevent separation. You can also add an alcohol such as rum or vodka to give the drink an extra kick, though it's perfectly delicious on its own.
Tips for the best glass
Making Brazilian lemonade is simple, which is part of its appeal. However, there are a few mistakes you'll want to avoid when making the creamy treat. For one, you will want to avoid fully blending the mixture. Rather than putting your blender on a blend setting, simply pulse the ingredients in a few short intervals. Over-blending will cause your lemonade to take on a bitter taste as more bitter oils and pith will be released when the drink is blended for extended periods.
Similarly, you should not keep the lemonade out for too long before serving. If the lemonade sits out (on a counter or in your fridge), the drink will become bitter over time. If you want to extend your drink's shelf life, you can, of course, remove the peels before blending. However, this might remove some of the floral, aromatic notes that are so signature to the creamy, citrus drink. So you might want to make the treat right before serving, rather than prepping it a day (or even a few hours) ahead of time.
A taste of Brazil (or Switzerland?)
Brazilian lemonade is certainly a unique drink, so how did it come to be, and what exactly are its origins? As you'd expect, Brazilian lemonade comes from, well, Brazil. However, you might also know the drink as Swiss lemonade. So how did the drink acquire such international titles? While there is no exact or confirmed origin story for Brazilian lemonade, the drink was most likely invented by a street vendor, and has since spread across the country as a beloved drink and sweet treat. So how did we get the Swiss? Well, in Brazil, the drink is often called Limonada Suíça, which translates to Swiss lemonade.
This is most likely thanks to the Nestlé corporation, which heavily marketed sweetened condensed milk products to the South American market in the 20th century. Since the drink uses quite a bit of sweetened condensed milk, the association with the Swiss product just makes sense. Another popular Brazilian sweetened condensed milk product are Brigadeiro, which are fudge balls covered in chocolate sprinkles (and they're absolutely delicious). Regardless of the drink's origins, it is a great and refreshing beverage that is a great introduction to the rich culinary landscape of Brazil (beyond the steakhouse). And it might just be the perfect drink of choice for your next barbecue, pool party, or solo staycation.