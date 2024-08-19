Brazilian Lemonade Is The Creamy Citrus Drink That Requires No Juicing

Brazilian lemonade is the cure to what ails you, and an unexpectedly creamy one at that. The drink isn't exactly a lemonade, but a limeade. The drink consists of whole limes blended together with sugar, ice, and sweetened condensed milk. This mixture is then strained, creating a smooth, creamy, and extra cool lime flavored treat.

Advertisement

Thanks to the oils released by the lime rind when blending the mixture, it has a delightful taste that is a bit more complex than your run-of-the-mill lemonade (or limeade). The drink has a floral, sweet flavor with a tinge of bitterness that makes it a great drink to really sip, savor, and enjoy. Plus, it comes together pretty quickly, and requires very little prep to make. Simply cut your limes into halves or quarters, place in a blender with sugar, sweetened condensed milk, and ice, and blend. Once blended, you need only strain and serve. The drink is best served fresh to prevent separation. You can also add an alcohol such as rum or vodka to give the drink an extra kick, though it's perfectly delicious on its own.

Advertisement